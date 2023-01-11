Acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine increased globally last year, but declined in 8 countries





By providing multinational data, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) With vaccine acceptance continuing for more than three years, this new study will help policy makers effectively address vaccine hesitation. Global acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased from 75.2% in 2021 to 79.1% in 2022, according to a study in 23 countries representing more than 60% of the world’s population. However, vaccine acceptance has declined in eight countries, and nearly one in eight vaccinated respondents, especially young men and women, were reluctant to get boosters. Led by the Barcelona Institute for International Health (ISGlobal) and his CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH), it was published in the journal Jan. 9. natural medicinethis study highlights the large variability between countries and the need for coordinated communication strategies to address vaccine hesitancy. “The pandemic is not over. Authorities must urgently address vaccine hesitance and resistance as part of COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies.” Caixa” Foundation. However, to do this effectively, policy makers must identify trends in vaccine hesitancy (whether it is decreasing or increasing, and in which populations) and the drivers (e.g. income, education, influencing factors) are required. To obtain these data, Lazarus and an international collaboration led by CUNY SPH Dean Ayman El-Mohandes will, starting in 2020, target 23 countries with large populations hardest hit by the pandemic (Brazil, Canada, China). , Ecuador) conducted a series of studies. , France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK, USA). The data reported here correspond to his third survey conducted between June 2022 and his July. Of 23,000 respondents (1,000 per country surveyed), 79.1% were willing to be vaccinated. The findings represent a 5.2% increase from June 2021. Parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children also rose slightly from 67.6% in 2021 to 69.5% in He Her in 2022. 21.1% in South Africa). Worryingly, nearly 1 in 8 of vaccinated respondents (12.1%) were reluctant to administer a booster. This hesitation was higher in the younger age group (ages 18-29). “Continued vigilance is required to track these data, including COVID-19 variants, and to address any hesitation that may challenge his future routine COVID-19 vaccination program.” said his senior author Ayman El-Mohandes. The survey also provides new information about COVID-19 treatments received. Although the WHO and other agencies do not recommend using ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, globally ivermectin was taken with the same frequency as other approved medicines. Nearly 40% of respondents also reported paying less attention to new COVID-19 information and less support for mandatory vaccines than they used to. The Diverse Nature of Vaccine Hesitation In some countries, vaccine reluctance is associated with female sex (e.g. China, Poland, Russia), lack of a university degree (e.g. France, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, USA), low income (e.g. Canada, Germany , Turkey, UK). Moreover, the profile of those who paid less attention to the pandemic varied across countries. “Our results indicate that public health strategies for increasing booster coverage need to be more sophisticated and adaptable to each setting and target population,” says Lazarus. “Strategy to strengthen vaccine acceptance should include both including messages that emphasize compassion over fear and using trusted messengers, especially health workers,” he added. increase. Overall, the data provided in the survey have proven to help healthcare system decision makers, practitioners, advocates, and researchers to effectively address COVID-19 vaccine hesitance. The new research Global Consensus Statement Lazarus, El-Mohandes and 364 co-authors from 112 countries on the end of COVID-19 as a public health threat Nature three months ago. References: “Research on COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance in 23 Countries in 2022” Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Katarzyna Wyka, Trenton M. White, Camila A. Picchio, Lawrence O. Gostin, Heidi J. Larson, Kenneth Rabin, Scott C Ratzan, Adeeba Kamarulzaman and Ayman El-Mohandes, 9 January 2023, natural medicine.

DOI: 10.1038/s41591-022-02185-4 Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Katarzyna Wyka, Trenton M. White, Camila A. Picchio, Kenneth Rabin, Scott C. Ratzan, Jeanna Parsons Leigh, Jia Hu, Ayman El-Mohandes, 1 July 2022, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31441-x

