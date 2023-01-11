New study finds link between fast food and liver disease





If you need another reason to quit your late-night McDonald’s habit, a new eye-opening study on the negative effects of fast food may provide just that. Peer-reviewed study Published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, a research team from USC’s Keck Medicine found that fast food consumption was associated with the potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). bottom. “Our findings are particularly alarming as fast food consumption has increased over the past 50 years, regardless of socioeconomic status.” release. People surveyed in studies who ate one-fifth of their daily calories from fast food were found to have significantly higher fat levels in their livers compared to those who ate less or none at all. rice field. Studies have found that even people who eat relatively small amounts of fast food can harm their liver. Researchers analyzed recent data from 2017 to 2018 National Health and Nutrition SurveyIt is the largest annual nutrition study in the United States to determine how fast food consumption affects the liver. steatosiswhich is a condition caused by the accumulation of excess fat in the liver. Fast food was categorized as either drive-thru restaurants or restaurants without wait staff, including pizza. The researchers compared measurements of fatty liver in about 4,000 adults who participated in the study to fast food consumption, and found that 52% of those evaluated consumed fast food. Twenty-nine percent of this group consumed more than 20% of their daily calories from fast food. This percentage of people were the only ones in the study who showed elevated liver fat levels. Even after adjusting data for other factors such as age, sex, race, ethnicity, alcohol use, and physical activity, the prevalence of the association between fast food and fatty liver remained unchanged in the general population and in obese or diabetic patients. It applied to both. according to politicianIn 2021, approximately 29% of Canadian adults aged 18 and over were obese and 36% were overweight. And there were other the study According to Kardashian, this is the first time that fast food and obesity have been linked and their effects on liver health. According to another researcher, fat intake should be less than 30% of daily calories, and to improve NAFLD, eat anti-inflammatory foods rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. is essential. study. food like that Avocados, nuts, and fish are some of the foods high in these beneficial fatty acids. Researchers say these findings will encourage healthcare providers to provide more dietary education to patients in the future for patients at high risk of developing NAFLD from fast food, such as those who are obese or diabetic. I hope to

