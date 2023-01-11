Nearly a quarter of hospital admissions are found to have medical-related injuries

Nearly a quarter of hospital admissions included an adverse event due to medical error, and nearly a tenth caused serious harm, according to a Landmark replication study. 1991 Harvard Medical Practice Survey (HMPS).

In a random sample of 2,809 people admitted to 11 Massachusetts hospitals, 23.6% had at least one adverse event, and 32.3% of those required substantial intervention or long-term recovery, said Boston’s. David W. Bates, MD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and colleagues reported.in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Fully 22.7% of adverse events were determined to be preventable, 6.8% of all hospital admissions resulted in preventable events, and 1.0% resulted in serious, life-threatening, or fatal preventable events. has occurred.

These “disturbing” new findings “suggest that the safety movement is at best stalled,” said Donald M. Berwick, M.P., Ph.D., MPP, of the Institute for Medical Improvement in Boston, in an accompanying document. Stated. editorial.

After publication of the 2000 Institute of Medicine Report “Humans make mistakes: building a safer health system” Building largely on the 1991 HMPS data, Berwick noted that improving patient safety has been a priority in U.S. medicine for some time. she sounded the alarm.

Nor has the study by Bates and co-authors provided a definitive answer, argues Berwick, and the method was sufficiently different from the original that it was “fascinating but … not justified” directly. I was able to compare

The new study, like the 1991 study, randomly sampled hospitalized patients, but added a trigger tool to help flag suspicious records, and to identify original findings, such as diagnostic errors and treatment failures in decompensated patients. It looked at specific types of harm that were not explored in the study. And of course, the harder you look for harm, the more harm you can find, Bellick said.

In the 1991 HMPS, the incidence of adverse events due to medical management seen in the 51 New York State hospitals evaluated was 3.7%, with 27.6% considered negligent.

And, “Determining ‘preventability’ is not only difficult, but can be misleading,” Bellick wrote. “A more worthwhile approach is to view all injuries as potentially preventable.” Neither iteration of HMPS paid attention to “near misses.”

Bates and co-authors also document that over the past 34 years (i.e., since New York hospital records were first sampled for HMPS in 2018), many aspects of healthcare, including the shift to electronic medical records and much of the care, have changed. admit that has changed. Transition from inpatient to outpatient.

Pushing patient safety back to the top of many urgent priorityas with supply chain shortages and readiness issues, facing today’s healthcare system is a ‘sacred duty’ for all who sign up to ‘first do no harm’. “Without renewed board and executive leadership, accountability for safety, and coordinated and sustained investment and oversight of change, what will the summary study 34 years from now look like? It may look familiar for millions of patients, families and medical staff.

The updated HMPS retrospectively examined 11 hospitals in Massachusetts with the same malpractice insurer (study sponsor) and was chosen to be representative of hospitals large and small across the three healthcare systems. rice field. A random sample of adult patient admissions occurring in 2018 excluded hospice, rehabilitation, psychiatric care, addiction treatment, and observation-only stays not exceeding his two midnights. A group of nine trained nurses reviewed hospital records and identified “unintentional physical injuries resulting from or contributed to medical care that required additional monitoring, treatment, or hospitalization, or resulted in death.” ” and identified adverse events that may include both errors. omissions and fees. After review of confirmed events, a 10% randomized sample was reviewed by her second physician.

Prevalence of adverse event types tracked in them previously reportedDrug events were the most common (39.0% of all events), followed closely by surgical or procedural events (30.4%). Care-related issues such as falls and pressure ulcers accounted for 15.0% of the total. healthcare-associated infections It accounts for 11.9%. Surgical events were the most likely to be life-threatening, and infections were the most likely to be fatal.

Hospitalization was accompanied by at least one event that caused unnecessary harm but was accompanied by rapid recovery (defined as major harm) and occurred in 18.6% of all hospitalizations. was life threatening.

Of the seven deaths (0.2%) due to adverse events, one was considered preventable.

Patient characteristics associated with a higher incidence of adverse events include older age, male, black or white and Asian, non-Hispanic and Hispanic, private or Medicare insurance and Medicaid.

Of note, in this study, larger hospitals had higher rates of adverse medical malpractice adverse events than smaller hospitals. Center-to-center variability suggests that “if hospitals had more reliable and more regularly collected data, they could improve surveillance, reduce the incidence of adverse events, and develop remedial strategies through careful studies of interventions.” It suggests that there is potential for sharing,” the researchers wrote.

“Improving performance also requires other important organizational elements such as a safety culture and strong safety and quality leadership,” said the team. “Our findings are an urgent reminder to all healthcare professionals that we need to continually improve the safety of the care we provide.”

Disclosure This research was supported by grants from the Controlled Risk Insurance Company and the Harvard Medical Institutions Risk Management Foundation. Bates disclosed relationships with AESOP, CDI Negev, EarlySense, FeelBetter, Guided Clinical Solutions, IBM Watson, MDClone, and Valera Health. Berwick does not disclose any relevant conflicts of interest. Primary information New England Journal of Medicine Source reference: Bates DW, et al. Inpatient healthcare safety. N Engl J Med 2023; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMsa2206117. secondary source New England Journal of Medicine Source reference: Berwick DM “Consistency of purpose to improve patient safety — lacking in behavior” N Engl J Med 2023; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMe2213567.