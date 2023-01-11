Health
4 healthy diets that can extend your life: study
Eating more can reduce your risk of premature death by nearly 20% from 4 healthy eating patternsaccording to researchers who analyzed decades of data collected on more than 119,000 adults.
The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that people who ate the “highest quality diet” had a 20% increased risk of early death from cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory and neurodegenerative disease during the study period. found to be low.
In particular, researchers found a sustained association between a healthy diet and a lower risk of death across different racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanics, non-Hispanic blacks, and non-Hispanic whites. Did.
Potatoes aren’t necessarily bad for you — everything is in the works, new research shows
“Top Quality Diets” includes four eating pattern indexes (2015 Healthy Eating Index, Alternative Mediterranean Diet, Healthy Plant-Based Eating Index, and Alternative Healthy Eating Index). I was.
All share key components It includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, but other ingredients vary according to dietary patterns.
“Our findings support the DGA’s recommendations. [Dietary Guidelines for Americans] For multiple healthy eating patterns for all Americans with diverse cultural and personal food traditions and preferences.
researchers used Health data collected over 36 years From two long-term studies. The first surveyed her 75,230 women in the Nurses’ Health Study (1984 to 2020) and the second surveyed her 44,085 women from the Health Professionals Follow-up Survey (1986 to 2020). investigated men.
All participants were free of cardiovascular disease or cancer at the start of the study.
Between both study groups, questionnaires on food frequency were completed every four years (beginning in 1984 for the NHS and 1986 for the HPFS), and the researchers surveyed 75,230 women and 44,085 women in the two studies. We were able to determine how strictly the men adhered to one of the four. Healthy Eating Patterns: Healthy Eating Index 2015 (HEI-2015), Alternative Mediterranean Diet (AMED) Score, Healthy Plant-Based Diet Index (HPDI), and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI).
Researchers scored participants on how well they adhered to four healthy eating styles. Synchronized with current US dietary guidelines Participants’ final mortality records were used to determine associations with dietary patterns.
Hu explained that people often get bored with one way of eating. unique healthy eating patterns it can be Tailored to individual dietary preferences, health conditions and cultures.
“For example, if you’re eating a healthy Mediterranean diet and want to try something different in a few months, you can switch to a DASH (diet to stop high blood pressure) diet or switch to a semi-vegetarian diet. ‘ said Fu.
“Alternatively, you can create your own healthy eating plate according to U.S. dietary guidelines.
The survey results were published in a magazine JAMA Internal Medicine.
