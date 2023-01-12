What is the treatment for peanut allergy?Study Shows ‘Promising Results’





article Boiling peanuts may help those suffering from peanut allergies, according to new research. Researcher at Flinders University Their findings were recently published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy. Their study included 70 children aged 6 to 18 who suffered from peanut allergy. We fed peanuts for 20 weeks with a goal of consuming 12 roasted peanuts per day. Their results showed that 80% of participants became desensitized to peanuts. Three of his participants withdrew from the trial. Related: Sussex teen’s peanut allergy milder after new treatment Researchers believe that the heat from boiling peanuts “can affect the structure and immune reactivity of peanuts.” “Oral immunotherapy using boiled peanuts followed by roasted peanuts is effective in inducing desensitization and represents a practical approach that appears to be associated with a favorable safety profile. ,” the authors write. The authors said their study showed “promising results.” Millions of Americans have food allergies, including about 1 in 13 children, and the number has increased in recent years. Peanut allergy is the most common and most dangerous among children.Inadvertent exposures are frequent, with about 1 in 4 affected children going to the emergency room each year. will be revealed. Treatments for peanut allergy exist, but are only approved for ages 4 and older and protect against accidental exposure to small amounts of peanuts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is currently no cure for allergies. A 2022 study published in The Lancet found that in a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), giving oral peanut immunotherapy to children aged 1 to 3 years with a strong peanut allergy reduced 1 It has been found to induce remission of the allergy in humans. -Fifth. The authors fed a group of young children with increasing amounts of peanut protein her powder daily for 2.5 years. At the end of treatment, 71% of those who took peanut powder were able to tolerate the equivalent of 16 peanuts, and 21% were still able to after 6 months. In the dummy powder-compared group, 2% were able to tolerate 16 peanuts at the end of treatment and 6 months later. Most children had reactions during treatment, mostly mild to moderate. Some in the peanut group required treatment with an epipen. In a news release, the NIH said people who started the process with low levels of peanut-specific antibodies were most likely to achieve remission. Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.This story is reported from Los Angeles.

