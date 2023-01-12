COPD drug roflumilast may help restore lost memories





Scientists are one step closer to helping humans regain lost trains of thought. new research, Published in Current Biology It suggests that by activating specific brain cells using a biological technique called retinopathy, forgotten memories can be retrieved after a few days. optogenetics,or roflumilastis a regular medication usually prescribed to people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands used mice to try to determine whether lack of sleep leads to complete memory loss or just temporary loss of information in the brain. In this study, the rodents were deprived of sleep for six hours and fiddled with objects in their cages. Scientists have discovered a link between sleep deprivation and memory loss, allowing mice to retrieve the information using genetic techniques. Getty Images After several days, the mice were unable to detect that one of the objects in the cage was in another position or moved, proving that sleep deprivation affects memory. Next, researchers tried optogenetics (the use of light to control the activity of neurons or other types of cells) to restore memory in rodents. Light activated specific neurons in the hippocampal region of the brain that store spatial information and consolidate memories. “In fact, information was stored in the brain, but it was difficult to retrieve,” neuroscientist Robert Havekes explained in the study. ScienceAlert.com reports. “This indicates that information was stored in the hippocampus during sleep deprivation, but could not be retrieved without stimulation,” Jabequez said in the study. In addition, another less invasive approach to reactivating lost memories, researchers found using roflumilastIt is said to increase levels of cell signaling molecules that impede memory impairment as a result of lost sleep. “Just before the second test, when we gave the sleep-deprived-trained mice roflumilast, they remembered exactly the same thing that happened with direct stimulation of the neurons,” Havekes said. . Researchers found that when the drug and light activation were combined, mice’s memory was clearly restored five days after implementing both. Although the findings have so far been limited to animals, the researchers say their goal is to use this work as a stepping stone to understand how information is retrieved, stored and recalled in humans, and may one day Or maybe find a way to help people. with amnesia. “Overall, our work in mice suggests that sleep deprivation does not necessarily cause memory loss, but instead leads to optimal storage of information that cannot be retrieved without drug treatment or optogenetic stimulation. is showing.

