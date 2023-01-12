OSU Researchers Take Important Step Toward New Treatment for Hereditary Blindness





PORTLAND, Oregon (KTVZ) – Scientists at Oregon State University School of Pharmacy have demonstrated the potential of using lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA in an animal model. This is the technology behind the COVID-19 vaccine, which treats blindness associated with a rare genetic condition. Researchers have developed nanoparticles that can penetrate the neural retina and deliver mRNA to photoreceptor cells that enable vision through proper function. Led by OSU Associate Professor of Pharmacy Gaurav Sahay, Oregon State University PhD student Marco Herrera-Barrera, and Oregon Health and Science University Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology Renee Ryals, the study was published today in Science Advances. Scientists have overcome a major limitation in using lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver genetic material for visual therapy purposes. In other words, they were able to get the genetic material to reach the back of the eye, where the retina is. Lipids are fatty acids and similar organic compounds, including many natural oils and waxes. Nanoparticles are small materials ranging in size from one billionth to one thousandth of a meter. Messenger RNA gives the cell instructions to make a particular protein. In coronavirus vaccines, mRNA carried by LNP tells cells to make the harmless part of the virus’ spike protein, triggering an immune response from the body. As a treatment for vision loss due to hereditary retinal degeneration (IRD), mRNA directs photoreceptor cells (deficient due to genetic mutations) to manufacture the proteins necessary for vision. IRDs include a range of disorders of varying severity and prevalence that affect 1 in 1,000 people worldwide. Scientists have shown in mice and non-human primates that LNPs with peptides can cross the eye barrier and reach the neural retina. In the neural retina, light is converted into electrical signals, which the brain converts into images. “We identified a new set of peptides that can reach the back of the eye,” said Sahay. “We used these peptides as zip codes to deliver nanoparticles carrying genetic material to their intended address within the eye.” “The peptides we discovered can be used as targeting ligands, therapeutic small molecules, or imaging probes directly attached to silencing RNAs,” added Herrera-Barrera. Sahay and Ryals received a $3.2 million grant from the National Eye Institute to continue investigating the potential of lipid nanoparticles in treating hereditary blindness. They lead research using LNPs to provide a gene-editing tool that can delete bad genes in photoreceptor cells and replace them with well-functioning genes. The aim of this study is to develop a solution to the limitations associated with the current primary delivery vehicle for gene editing, a class of viruses known as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs). “AAV has limited packaging capacity compared to LNP and can provoke an immune system response,” said Sahay. “Also, keeping the enzymes expressed that editing tools use as molecular scissors to cut the DNA they are editing doesn’t work very well. We want to develop an editor delivery system.” The peptide-induced LNP study was funded by the National Institutes of Health. Also participating in the Oregon State University study were pharmacy students Olef Talatula and Conroy Sun, postdoctoral researchers Milan Gautam and Mohit Gupta, PhD students Antony Josic and Madeleine Landry, and research assistant Chris. Acosta, an undergraduate Nick Giacomoino. Doctor of Engineering, 2020 graduation.

