Japanese encephalitis Australia: Fighting Japanese encephalitis in SA retirees, ‘I didn’t even know I was bitten’





Gary Taylor “pinned” his job as a builder last February, bought a boat and planned to traverse the Murray River after retirement. Instead, he unknowingly got bitten by a mosquito and suddenly became “very sick”, making a deal. Japanese encephalitis virus (phenomenon). He is one of only 10 people in the world. south australia and 45 people across the country have been confirmed to have contracted the virus since 2021, the health ministry website said. Gary Taylor from South Australia enjoyed fishing from a boat before suffering from Japanese encephalitis. (attached) Of the 45 people who contracted the virus in Australia, seven have died. NSW Health this week confirmed the first detection of Murray River encephalitis (MVE), a localized strain closely related to Japanese encephalitis, in Menindee, western New South Wales. issued a new warning about a new virus. The last localized case of MVE in New South Wales was detected in 2011. Effects of Japanese encephalitis The 71-year-old said he bought a boat in Goolwa in February 2022 and believes he contracted the virus around the time he returned to his home in Sunnydale along the Murray River. “I didn’t know I had been bitten. I never noticed a mosquito bite or anything that could indicate it,” Taylor said. About 20 days after being bitten, Taylor suddenly became ill. “I wasn’t feeling well, so I decided to take a shower and watch a movie, but I don’t even remember taking a shower. “Then I woke up in the hospital. I don’t even know how many days later.” Taylor’s partner, Karen, remembers exactly what happened. Gary Taylor hospitalized with Japanese encephalitis. (attached) “During the day he came home from work outside,” Karen said. “He decided not to work anymore, so I said, ‘That’s fine. “I was fine until I went to bed, but I vomited in the middle of the night.” The next morning, Karen called an ambulance because she was delirious and had a high fever. Since Adelaide’s Lyell McEwin Hospital had never had a case before, Taylor underwent a number of tests after being admitted to the hospital and was finally diagnosed by an interstate hospital. “He was very sick. This virus just hits people,” Karen said. “He’s completely changed. He didn’t talk much. If he did, it was very calm. He’s got a pretty strong voice.” SIGN UP HERE Get daily newsletters and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox. Taylor said when she woke up, she was weak and didn’t know what had happened. “If this is something I should look forward to, I thought I wouldn’t be interested. “There is no cure for this. If you can get it and live with it, you will survive.” His partner visited him daily and gave him hope, he said. “I have no complaints about how I was looked after. I think everyone did the best they could for me.” Taylor was hospitalized for approximately six weeks, was admitted on February 20, and was finally discharged on April 3, 2022. Garry Taylor and partner Karen are adjusting to life after being diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis. (attached) Since April, Taylor has been so weak that although he has improved physically, he suffers mentally due to swelling in his brain. “I knew my brain wasn’t working the way it used to,” Taylor said. “I used a computer for years, but I couldn’t do anything with it. I couldn’t remember the code, I couldn’t remember anything. “Before there were no problems only solutions, now there are only problems. “I was a very positive person. Nothing was wrong. If you lose that, you lose a lot.” Karen said she was glad he didn’t die in JEV. “He recovered very well overall from a very serious illness,” she said. In addition to the diagnosis, the couple also faced flooding on their property as water levels in the Murray River rose slowly over the Christmas and New Year period. Their house was on a hill and the floodwaters were creeping up to their front door. But they are more concerned about the increase in mosquitoes that floods bring. Experts believe there is a high risk of contracting mosquito-borne viruses in South Australia this season. (Nine) ‘Worst mosquito season ever’ Health officials warned yesterday that the state could have the “worst mosquito season ever”. There are five mosquito-borne viruses currently active in the state, including the most common Ross River virus and Balmer Forest virus, Japanese encephalitis, Murray Valley encephalitis, and West Nile virus. SA chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the state’s floods, wet springs and hot summers are causing mosquito numbers to skyrocket. South Australia’s chief health officer, Nicola Spurrier, warns of ‘worst mosquito season ever’. (Nine) The government is urging people in South Australia, especially Riverland, to protect themselves from bites by covering uncovered areas and using mosquito repellents containing DEET or lemon eucalyptus oil. “You need to cover all exposed skin surfaces instead of dabbing like you’re using cologne,” Spurrier said. “It’s like sunscreen. When you leave a place, mosquitoes come and bite you because you haven’t masked the smell of your skin.” She also suggested removing excess water from around the house, using mosquito coils, and replacing mosquito nets with ones with holes. What are the symptoms? Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and rash. Symptoms of encephalitis include “very severe” inflammation of the brain. “You start to get a little confused, your neck gets stiff and you can go into a coma. Unfortunately, some people die,” she said. Japanese encephalitis vaccination is available free of charge to people who live near rivers or are on vacation.

