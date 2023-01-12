More child surgeries postponed in Winnipeg as hospitalization surge continues – Winnipeg

Health officials in Manitoba say they have had to postpone surgeries for 19 children in less than a month due to a surge in hospital admissions. children’s hospital in Winnipeg.

According to Shared Health, two elective pediatric surgeries have been postponed in the past week and are not usually scheduled as children’s hospitals continue the plans seen in staff responses announced in mid-December. 8–10 elective surgeries were not scheduled. This is due to the influx of RSV-associated cases.

on Wednesday’s release shared health number of patients health science center As of Wednesday morning, the hospital’s pediatric ICU (PICU) had 17 pediatric patients and remains high.

The hospital PICU has a normal baseline capacity of 9 patients.

1:57

Flu hits family in Manitoba, devastating experience



“Most of the pediatric patients this morning were very young experiencing respiratory symptoms, including a few within the first few months of life,” Shared Health said. statement.

As of Wednesday morning, the hospital had 45 children in its neonatal ICU and was short of five beds.

According to Shared Health, 28 pediatric patients, all infants, were hospitalized last week, including two requiring intensive care.

Influenza A cases may have peaked in Manitoba, but RSV-related illness continues to soar, officials said.

Officials said 119 children were hospitalized with RSV-related illnesses in December, up from 78 in November and 23 in October.

According to Shared Health, 18 pediatric patients were admitted to HSC Children’s in the first six days of January.





0:38

Elective surgery postponed at Winnipeg Children’s Hospital as patient surge continues



Meanwhile, officials said the number of patients in the children’s emergency room had fallen slightly.

So far in January, pediatric ERs have averaged 124.3 patients per day, down from an average of 130.1 in December and down from 170.3 in November, according to Shared Health.

Parents are advised to keep their children away from people with cold-like symptoms.

“Children under the age of 2 are at the highest risk of contracting severe RSV,” officials said in a Shared Health release.

0:33

Winnipeg Children’s Hospital still hit hard by respiratory virus, official says



“The likelihood of getting sick is the number of personal interactions between a young child and people who don’t know or admit that they might be unwell (and who are trying to hold and kiss the baby). are directly related to.”

Health officials continue to “strongly encourage” vaccination among Manitobaans. influenza When COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease).

They also remind Manitobaans to stay home when sick, wash their hands regularly, and wear masks when in large crowds.

For more information on vaccines, including a list of where shots are available, visit state website.