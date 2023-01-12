If mild, longest Covid symptoms clear in a year: study

font size





Most long-term COVID-19 symptoms resolve within a year if the initial infection was mild, a result hailed as ‘encouraging’, according to a large Israeli study. it was done.

According to the World Health Organization’s model, at least 17 million people in Europe suffered from prolonged Covid symptoms for months after recovering from their initial infection in 2020-2021.

However, there are many unknowns about the condition, such as how long it will last.

Israeli researchers analyzed the medical records of nearly two million people of all ages who were tested for Covid in the country between March 2020 and October 2021.

This result therefore covered previous Covid variants, including Delta, but not the recently discovered Omicron variant.

Researchers combed through records provided by Maccabi Healthcare Services to look for more than 70 different symptoms long associated with Covid.

They excluded patients with more serious illness, including hospitalized patients. This has been suggested by previous research to be a high risk of long-term Covid.

In mild cases, the risk of several conditions is greatly increased, including loss of smell and taste, breathing problems, weakness, heart palpitations, strep throat, dizziness, and impaired concentration and memory, commonly referred to as “brain fog.” Studies have shown that it increases.

However, most symptoms resolved within 12 months.

Maytal Bivas-Benita, a researcher at the KI Institute in Israel and co-author of the study, said, “A year after Covid, a small number of people are suffering from shortness of breath and weakness.

The study, published in the journal BMJ, also found that vaccinated patients had a lower risk of respiratory distress, the most common symptom, compared to unvaccinated patients.

Children, on the other hand, had fewer health problems than adults, and most recovered within a year.

Bivas-Benita told AFP that she was “encouraged” by the discovery.

“Most patients are fine after a year,” she said.

Lead study author Barak Mizrahi said he hopes the study will help reduce uncertainty for doctors trying to understand whether a patient’s symptoms are related to Covid.

Michael Absoud, a pediatrician and clinical researcher at King’s College London, who was not involved in the study, called the findings “encouraging”.

He said it was confirmed that the majority of children with long-standing Covid-19 symptoms had made a “very good recovery”.