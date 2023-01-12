Obesity, overweight can lead to diabetes: study | Health





overweight and obese people They are more likely to develop diabetes, but the exact mechanism is not well understood. A new study at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight contributes to diabetes and may provide researchers with goals to help prevent or prevent it. . slow down diabetes part of the population at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin, an early marker of diabetes risk, also have defects in enzymes critical to the processing of critical fatty acids from the diet. The study was published January 11 in the journal Cell Metabolism. Also read: Association between fast food consumption and liver disease: a study “There are 30 to 40 million people in the United States with type 2 diabetes, and another 90 to 100 million have risk factors that predispose them to developing it. type 2 diabetes “This is an important step for the study of lipids,” said Senior Research Fellow Clay F. Semenkovich, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Department of Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Lipid Research at the School of Medicine. Signals that a problem might be occurring. If we can intervene before they actually develop diabetes, we may be able to prevent serious health problems such as: heart disease, chronic kidney disease, nerve damage, poor vision, and other problems ――To many people. “ Too much body fat signals the beta cells of the pancreas to secrete more insulin. The beta cells that secrete insulin to the point of failure can fail, leading to diabetes. A study of human tissue samples, Prof. Semenkovic, Eileen E. and Michael M. Karl. Lead Author Dr. Guifang Dong, Senior Scientist. Xiaochao Wei, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine. Other University of Washington researchers have found that insulin overproduction involves a process called palmitoylation. This is the process by which cells attach palmitic fatty acids to proteins. Thousands of human proteins can bind to palmitic acid, but researchers have found that diabetes is the end result if this fatty acid is not removed from proteins in beta cells. Examining tissue samples from lean and overweight people, people with and without diabetes, they found that people with diabetes lacked the enzyme that removes palmitic acid from beta cells. “Because this process goes wrong and the release of insulin from beta cells cannot be regulated properly, they oversecrete insulin,” Semenkovich explained. is partially controlled by With colleagues David W. Piston, PhD, Edward W. Mallinckrodt Jr. Maria S. Remedi, PhD, Professor and Head of the Department of Cell Biology and Physiology, Professor of Medicine and Cell Biology and Physiology, and Fumihiko Urano , MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Pathology and Immunology, the research team genetically engineered mice lacking an enzyme called APT1, an enzyme that removes palmitate from proteins. Manipulated mice developed diabetes. Impaired APT1 function contributed to diabetes risk, so the researchers collaborated with the university’s drug discovery center to screen and identify compounds that could increase the activity of the APT1 enzyme. “We have identified several drug candidates and are pursuing them,” Semenkovich said. “We believe that increasing APT1 activity could reverse this process and potentially prevent at-risk people from progressing to diabetes.” Semenkovich said the new discovery of targeting APT1 was an important step, but explained that APT1 is just one of many therapeutic targets. “There are several ways that type 2 diabetes can develop,” he said. There appears to be a promising tool that may prevent This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/obesity-overweight-can-lead-to-diabetes-study-101673516772701.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos