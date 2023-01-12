Current Situation: COVID, Flu, Streptococcus, Gastroenteritis





This week, donors at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continue to see cases of influenza, COVID-19 and upper respiratory tract infections. They’ve also seen viral stomach bugs. Midsate’s WellSpan pediatric physician sees flu, RSV, COVID, and stomach bugs. This week, Pennsylvania Health pediatricians are seeing several cases of influenza, strep throat, gastroenteritis, the common cold, COVID and RSV. CVS MinuteClinic in York sees more cases of COVID. They also see flu, strep throat, pink eye, and impetigo. They also diagnose secondary ailments such as sinus and ear infections. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics are reporting a sharp increase in COVID cases. They’re seeing continued high numbers of flu and an increase in strep throat and gastroenteritis. Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice for breathing problems: Wheezing is a high-pitched, whistling sound of breathing in and out associated with inflammation of the lungs. Inflammation is caused by the immune system attacking a threat or perceived threat, which can result in partial or complete blockage of the small airways in the lungs. This inflammation can be due to a virus, asthma, or more specific conditions such as bronchiolitis. Regardless of the cause, wheezing indicates obstruction of airflow through the lungs and should be evaluated by a doctor. Many, but not all, cases of wheezing improve with treatment with a nebulizer or inhaler, but other interventions may be necessary. Barkey cough, often compared to seal cough, is heard in croup, an inflammatory condition caused by one of several viruses that affect the vocal cords. In croup, the muscles that attach to the vocal cords at the top of the airways outside the actual lungs swell and become dysfunctional due to the virus. This prevents it from opening completely. As a result, the child will cough from the small space between the cords, causing the cords to vibrate and producing a very vocal, barking sound in the cough. there is no. Observation for viral symptoms and supportive care alone should be sufficient if the child remains calm and can control his or her breathing. However, the sound called wheezing bothers me. In severe croup, the vocal cords are in a nearly closed position, which can cause the child to breathe through much smaller holes, giving the feeling that they cannot “take in air.” This often causes the child to draw air more quickly from small spaces, causing the vocal cords to vibrate and produce a vocal-like sound (wheezing) when inhaling. Wheezing should be evaluated promptly. Wet-sounding cough is most commonly due to coughing that ruptures through nasal drainage in the lower throat. Due to the short length of the airways in infants, nasal mucus, which naturally drains into the throat, reaches the airways earlier than in adults. Therefore, a wet-sounding cough is expected during viral colds in these populations. A wet cough is of concern if a wet cough has lasted or worsened for more than 10 days, or if persistent rapid breathing is noticed. Breathe with your belly. An exaggerated expansion of the rib cage with each breath, called a “contraction”. Cannot eat or drink because of rapid breathing and/or purple or blue color around the mouth or lips. Call your child’s doctor immediately for any of these symptoms, regardless of the coughing sound.

