After mild infection, longest COVID effects resolve within a year

overview: Long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19, such as loss of smell, brain fog, and respiratory problems, tend to resolve within a year in patients with mild COVID-19 infection.

sauce: BMJMore

Most symptoms or conditions that develop after mild covid-19 infection last for several months but return to normal within a year. BMJMore today.

Notably, vaccinated people had a lower risk of dyspnea, the most common symptom that develops after mild infections, compared to unvaccinated people.

These findings suggest that the long covid phenomenon has been feared and debated since the beginning of the pandemic, but that the majority of mildly ill cases do not suffer severe or chronic long-term illness. suggests.

Long-term COVID-19 is defined as the persistence of symptoms or the appearance of new symptoms more than 4 weeks after initial infection. In March 2022, an estimated 1.5 million people (2.4% of the population) in the UK reported long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, mainly fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell, loss of taste and difficulty concentrating. .

However, the long covid clinical effect one year after mild infection and its association with age, sex, covid-19 variant, and vaccination status are still unclear.

To address this, researchers compared the health of uninfected individuals to those who recovered from mild covid-19 for a year after infection.

They used electronic records from Israel’s large public health facility, where about 2 million members were tested for covid-19 between March 1, 2020 and October 1, 2021. . (average age 25 years, 51% female).

They controlled for age, sex, and covid-19 variant in the early (30–180 days) and late (180–360 days) post-infection period to compare the status of unvaccinated populations to Comparisons were made with and without covid-19 infection. The status of COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated people was also compared over the same time period.

We excluded patients admitted with more serious illness to ensure that only mild illness was evaluated. Other potentially influencing factors such as alcohol intake, smoking status, socioeconomic level, and various pre-existing chronic diseases were also considered.

Covid-19 infection was significantly associated with an increased risk of several conditions, including loss of smell and taste, impaired concentration and memory, dyspnea, weakness, heart palpitations, strep tonsillitis, and dizziness. rice field. , cough, myalgia, and respiratory distress resolved in the later stages.

For example, compared to uninfected people, mild covid-19 infection was associated with a 4.5-fold higher risk of initial loss of smell and taste (an additional 20 per 10,000) and an almost 3-fold higher risk. (11 per 10,000) late.

The overall burden of post-infection conditions during the 12-month study period was highest for weakness (an additional 136 per 10,000) and dyspnea (107 per 10,000).

When the condition was evaluated by age, dyspnea was the most common, presenting in 5 of the 6 age groups, but in the 19–40, 41–60, and 60+ age groups, postinfectious It persisted throughout the year.

Weakness appeared in 4 of 6 age groups and persisted late only in the 19-40 and 41-60 age groups.

Male and female patients showed slight differences, with children having fewer outcomes than adults in the early stages of covid-19 and mostly resolving in the later stages. were similar across the 19 variants.

Notably, vaccinated people had a lower risk of dyspnea, the most common symptom after mild infection, compared to unvaccinated people. Image is public domain.

Vaccinated and infected people had a lower risk of dyspnea compared with unvaccinated infected patients, as well as risks of other conditions.

Researchers point to several limitations, such as imperfect measurements within medical records, so data may not fully reflect reported diagnoses and outcomes. We cannot rule out the possibility that patients will use health services more frequently, resulting in increased reporting of potential covid-related outcomes for these patients and increased screening.

Nonetheless, this is a large and detailed analysis of health records across a diverse population and represents one of the longest follow-up studies of mild covid-19 patients to date. The findings should apply to similar Western populations around the world.

“Our study suggests that patients with mild covid-19 are at risk for a small number of health outcomes, most of which resolve within a year of diagnosis,” the researchers said. says.

“Importantly, patients vaccinated for breakthrough infections had a reduced risk of prolonged dyspnea compared with unvaccinated people, but the risk of all other outcomes was reduced. Equivalent,” they add.

About this COVID-19 research news

author: press office

sauce: BMJMore

contact: Press Office – BMJ

image: image is public domain

Original research: open access.

“Long-term covid outcomes one year after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: a national cohort study”Maytal Bivas-Benita et al. BMJMore

overview

Long-term outcomes of covid one year after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: a national cohort study.

Purpose

See also

To determine long covid clinical sequelae one year post-infection in mildly ill patients and to assess associations with age, sex, SARS-CoV-2 variant, and vaccination status.

design

Retrospective national cohort study.

Configuration

Electronic medical records from Israel’s national medical institutions.

population

1 913 234 Maccabi Healthcare Service members of all ages who underwent polymerase chain reaction testing for SARS-CoV-2 between 1 March 2020 and 1 October 2021.

Main outcome measures

An evidence-based list of 70 long-term covid outcome risks reported in unimmunized SARS-CoV-2 infected patients was matched to uninfected people and adjusted for age and sex. , risk of patients with SARS breakthrough, stratified by SARS-CoV-2 variant – CoV-2 infection compared with unvaccinated infected controls. Risks were compared using hazard ratios and risk differences per 10,000 patients measured in the early (30–180 days) and late (180–360 days) post-infection periods.

result

Covid-19 infection was significantly associated with increased early and late risk of smell and taste disorders (hazard ratio 4.59 (95% CI 3.63 to 5.80), early risk difference 19.6 (95% CI 16.9 2.96 (2.29 to 3.82), 11.0 (8.5 to 13.6) late), cognitive impairment (1.85 (1.58 to 2.17), 12.8, (9.6 to 16.1); 1.69 (1.45 to 1.96), 13.3 (9.4 to 17.3) )), dyspnea (1.79 (1.68-1.90), 85.7 (76.9-94.5), 1.30 (1.22-1.38), 35.4 (26.3-44.6)), weakness (1.78 (1.69-1.88), 108.5, 98.4-118.6) , 1.30 (1.22 to 1.22)) 1.37), 50.2 (39.4 to 61.1)), palpitations (1.49 (1.35 to 1.64), 22.1 (16.8 to 27.4); 1.16 (1.05 to 1.27), 8.3 (2.4 to 14.1)) linkage Coccal tonsillitis and vertigo. Hair loss, chest pain, cough, myalgia, and respiratory illness were significantly increased only in the early stages. Male and female patients showed slight differences, with children having fewer outcomes than adults in the early stages of covid-19 and mostly resolving in the later stages. Findings are consistent across SARS-CoV-2 variants. was doing. Vaccinated patients with breakthrough infection with SARS-CoV-2 had a lower risk of dyspnea, as well as other outcomes, compared with unvaccinated infected patients.

Conclusion

This nationwide study suggests that patients with mild covid-19 are at risk for a small number of health outcomes, most of which resolve within a year of diagnosis.