Type 2 diabetes managed by an artificial pancreas in trials





Scientists at the Wellcome-MRC Institute for Metabolic Sciences at the University of Cambridge have developed a fully automated, closed-door approach that improves glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without increasing bouts of hypoglycemia (hypoglycemia). developed a loop insulin delivery system. ) compared to standard insulin therapy. This convenient ‘artificial pancreas’, which does not require input from the user at meal times, may offer a safe and effective way to improve the management of T2D. Results from an open-label, single-center, randomized crossover trial (clinicaltrials.gov accession number NCT04701424) natural medicine (“Fully Automated Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes: An Open-Label, Single-Center, Randomized Crossover Study.”). Charlotte Bourton, PhD, MBBS, Wellcome-MRC Institute for Metabolic Sciences, University of Cambridge, said she was the co-first author of the study. such as insulin injections. An artificial pancreas can provide a safe and effective approach to help patients, and the technology is easy to use and can be safely performed at home. “ Previous studies have successfully tried hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery systems, but these required user input in the form of mealtime announcements that modulate the bolus of insulin release. Such systems are now available for people with type 1 diabetes. A new insulin delivery system called CamAPS HX responds to the patient’s blood glucose level. It includes a continuous glucose monitor, an insulin pump, and an algorithm that predicts the amount of insulin needed to maintain glucose levels within the target range and regulates subcutaneous insulin delivery. . In the current study, the CamAPS HX system was tested in 28 patients from the Wolfson Diabetes and Endocrine Clinic at Addenbrook Hospital, part of the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and the local GP Surgical Group. Recruited patients were randomly assigned to her two groups. In the first group, he used the CamAPS HX system for eight weeks, after which he switched to standard treatment with multiple daily insulin injections. A second group received standard care initially and switched to her CamAPS HX system after 8 weeks. The researchers assessed the percentage of time patients spent with blood glucose levels between 3.9 and 10.0 mmol/L. On average, patients using the CamAPS HX system spent 2 (66%) of his 3 minutes within the target range. This was double that of standard care (32%). The researchers then measured the percentage of time patients spent with glucose levels above 10.0 mmol/L, and those on standard therapy spent two-thirds (67%) of the time elevated. We found that patients using the CamAPS HX system spent half as much time on their glucose levels as they did on their glucose levels. Levels above 10.0 mmol/L (33%) of the time. Additionally, using the CamAPS HX system reduced mean glucose levels from 12.6 mmol/L with standard care to 9.2 mmol/L, and glycated hemoglobin levels (HbA1c) from 8.7% with standard care to 7.3% with CamAPS HX. Reduced system. No hypoglycemia was observed in any group of patients during the study. Co-first author of the study, Aideen Daly, MBBS, also of the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, said: low blood sugar; However, none of the patients in our study experienced these, and we found that very few patients spent their blood sugar levels below target. The only serious adverse event during the trial was her one patient, who was using the CamAPS HX system, was hospitalized with an abscess at the site of her pump and her cannula. The researchers plan to conduct a large multicenter study to confirm the safety and efficacy of the system and have submitted the device for regulatory approval. This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIHR) Cambridge Biomedical Research Center.

