What do the new childhood obesity guidelines mean for Austin’s family?

This week, American Academy of Pediatrics published the first clinical practice guidelines on obesity. Here are the recommendations for what the pediatrician should do in the office.

These guidelines suggest that pediatricians should seek treatment that includes immediate intervention for the estimated 14.4 million children considered obese in the United States instead of taking a “wait-and-see approach” doing.

Dr. Kimberly Avila Edwards, pediatrician at Dell Children’s Medical Center and assistant professor at the University of Texas Dell Medical School, said: Edwards was part of the subcommittee that developed the guidelines.

The guidelines recommend interventions beginning at age 2 for children with a BMI above the 85th percentile. These interventions include working with families on diet and exercise, mental health, and access to resources such as affordable fresh food and nutrition. counseling. The guidelines also include the possibility of starting medication intervention at age 12 and bariatric surgery at age 13.

When is a child considered obese?

Body Mass Index (commonly abbreviated as BMI) is a measure of body fat based on height and weight. The measure calculates height and weight and plots it on a growth chart compared to children of the same age and gender to get percentiles. The 50th percentile is the average, meaning that out of 100 children he is 50 larger and 50 smaller. Being between the 85th and 94th percentile is considered overweight, and being above the 95th percentile is considered obese.

This guideline also resulted in two levels of severe obesity in children. Class 2 obesity covers children below 120% to 140% of the 95th percentile or BMI between 35 and 39, whichever is lower. Class 3 obesity is defined as children above 140% of the 95th percentile or with a BMI of 40 or above.

Why did it take so long to create these guidelines?

Avila Edwards said that guidelines existed as far back as 2002, when the new BMI chart was developed, but this is the first time that broader clinical practice guidelines have been developed.

It took five years to develop these guidelines because there was an extensive review of research and scientific data. The amount of data collected made these guidelines possible, she said. .

How are the guidelines different from what doctors used to do?

For Avila Edwards, what’s different is that it’s no longer a “wait and see” situation. Doctors don’t wait before treating asthma or other chronic diseases, so they shouldn’t wait to treat obesity, which should be considered a chronic disease.

“Evidence shows that it is best to address this as soon as possible.

However, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to obesity interventions, the guidelines emphasize adopting a whole-child approach that considers diversity, economics, family dynamics, access issues, and mental health.

“Kids aren’t just asthmatic or obese,” Avila Edwards said. “They shouldn’t be defined by it.”

How are family health checks different?

“Weight stigma and stigma are pervasive, harmful and a barrier to treatment,” said Avila Edwards. She should discuss BMI in every child’s checkup, regardless of percentile, rather than just targeting obese children, says Avila Edwards. “We want it to be normal.”

It is to share information with families and make them partners in treatment. Obesity should not be viewed as a failure of personal choice or behavior.

The guidelines outline specific tests to be performed, such as blood glucose, lipid panels, blood tests for liver values, and blood pressure. These tests are done in children below the 85th percentile, but may be done more often and earlier in children above that marker. Testing is now more frequent under the guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics, so insurance companies may cover additional testing.

“My goal is just as all pediatricians and physicians treat and point resources to children who are having trouble breathing because of asthma, so is the chronic disease of overweight and obesity. “We should,” said Avila Edwards. “This is the only way to curb the increase in BMI that we have seen.”

Are doctors trying to coerce your family into bariatric surgery or medication?

The new guidelines have many recommendations that go beyond diet and exercise for some children.

Beginning at age 12, pediatricians should consider offering medications that have been shown to safely promote weight loss in patients where it makes sense. From the age of 13, you should consider offering bariatric weight loss surgery.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all, one-size-fits-all cure,” says Avila Edwards. “It depends on the individual child and the approach that is tailored to that child.”

Some of the recommended things, like talking about healthy habits and referring family members to a nutritionist, are things doctors have been doing for some time, says the chief medical officer of Texas Pediatrics and Texas Pediatric Emergency Medicine. “Texas Children’s has pediatricians and pediatric specialists in Austin, and is building the first children’s hospital in Austin,” said Dr. Stanley Spinner, .

“The new part is medication,” Spinner said. “That’s not what we’ve been doing.”

Pediatricians may still be uncomfortable administering medications in the office, but they may leave it to professionals with more experience with weight loss medications, Spinner said.

The same applies to bariatric surgery, which reduces the size of your stomach to prevent overeating. Pediatricians at Texas Children’s recommend surgery for their patients, but it is more rare.

According to Spinner, the guidelines “solidify” that medication and surgery can be approaches.

Does this mean diet and exercise are no longer important?

Not at all, said Avila Edwards. The guidelines recommend that pediatricians have more conversations with families to determine what is important to them, what their barriers are, and how healthy eating and exercise can be part of their daily lives. doing.

The goal is to provide education on healthy habits and resources. No medication or surgery will make a permanent difference unless diet and exercise are part of it, Spinner said. “What happens if you stop taking your meds? What if you don’t change your lifestyle with a weight loss program? You’re likely to go back before you even started.”

What if my family doesn’t want to talk about weight?

“This is a really sensitive issue,” Spinner said. “Sometimes your family doesn’t want to talk about it, and you have to back down.”

A key point of the guidelines is that BMI should be a consideration in all children’s health check-ups. Then there are lab tests drawn for children in the obese or overweight category of the growth chart. Interventions can then be tailored to that child and their families.

“They need to be aware of the consequences,” Spinner said. “This is not just an adult problem. This is a problem that starts in early childhood.”