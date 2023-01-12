Increase in prostate cancer diagnoses prompts ACS ‘call for arms’

As highlighted in the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) latest annual report, the latest trends in cancer incidence in the United States present both good and bad news.

The good news is the “amazing” 65% decrease. cervical cancer The incidence in women in their early 20s is human papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines, ACS Chief Executive Officer Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD.

The bad news is a staggering 3% annual increase. prostate cancer Incidence from 2014 to 2019 after a 20-year decline in incidence.

“The most worrisome is that this [prostate cancer] The increase was driven by diagnoses of progressive disease,” Knudsen said, noting that black men had the highest rates of incidence and mortality. Increased late-stage disease diagnosis As reported by, and also highlighted by others. Medscape Medical News.

This rise in prostate cancer will fuel a new ACS initiative called IMPACT: Improving Mortality from Prostate Cancer Together, which will “mobilize resources across advocacy, patient support and research,” she announced.

William Dahut, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of ACS, said, “IMPACT will fund a bold new cancer research program that connects laboratories, clinics and communities to show that prostate cancer is most at risk. It helps us determine who it is and how to prevent it.”

Overall Cancer Mortality and Incidence

Cervical and prostate cancer rates represent outliers at the extreme ends of the spectrum. Overall, the data show a 33% reduction in cancer mortality since 1991, equivalent to an estimated 3.8 million cancer deaths averted. a report titled Cancer Statistics, 2023.

Notably, cancer deaths continued to decline after the COVID-19 pandemic began, dropping by 1.5% from 2019 to 2020.

The report was published online today CA: Cancer Journal for Clinicians. A consumer-friendly companion, Cancer Facts and Figures 2023can be seen in cancer.org.

Incidence data from the Central Cancer Registry and CDC’s National Center for Health StatisticsACS predicts that there will be 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths in the United States in 2023.

Cancer incidence trends were mixed, but favored more men than women. For example, between 2015 and 2019, lung cancer incidence decreased by 2.6% for men and 1.1% for women.

breast and endometrial cancer, and liver cancer When melanomacontinued to increase in women, stabilized in men over 50 years of age, and declined in younger men.

ACS is associated with an overall reduction in cancer mortality, particularly from leukemia, melanoma, and kidney cancerand accelerate the decline of lung cancer.

Cervical cancer: a vaccine success story

The steep 65% decline in cervical cancer incidence among women aged 20 to 24 years from 2012 to 2019 was consistent with a 20% to 30% decline in pre-HPV vaccination cohorts over the past decade. stressing the value of HPV vaccination compared to 2018, saying that “vaccination reduces the incidence of cancer and provides optimism for scaling up research towards the development of additional cancer preventive vaccines.” Clear evidence at the population level that ACS press release Note.

“We are very pleased to see the significant reduction in cervical cancer incidence because this was the first group of women to receive the HPV vaccine, possibly foreseeing a sharp decline in other HPV-associated cancers.” ACS senior scientific director, Surveillance Research, said in a press release.

Knudsen noted that while HPV vaccination coverage is only about 32% and the incidence of cervical cancer among unvaccinated women remains high, the data show some evidence of a population effect. Did.

“Increased investment in strategies to harness the immune system in cancer prevention is justified,” said senior author Ahmedin Jemal, PhD, DVM, president of Surveillance and Health Equity Sciences at ACS. added.

Prostate Cancer: ‘An Important Call to Arms’

The most common malignancy diagnosed in men and the second leading cause of cancer death in men, prostate cancer, although serious, has a different health and economic impact. About 200,000 cases of prostate cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States this year, accounting for nearly a third of all cancers in men, he said.

Morbidity rates for black and white men are 70% higher, and mortality rates for black men are two to four times higher than those for all other racial and ethnic groups, Dahut added.

The cure rate for localized prostate cancer is excellent, with a survival rate of nearly 99%.

The problem, as outlined in an ACS report based on 2022 survey Research conducted by Knudsen and her colleagues finds more prostate cancer in the later stages, when the five-year survival rate is only about 32%, she explained. Since 2011, advanced-stage disease diagnoses have increased by 4%–5% each year, and the proportion of men diagnosed with distant-stage disease has doubled hers.

“We have to catch these cancers early,” she said, calling the discovery “an important call to arms.” That’s where the IMPACT initiative comes in.

make an impact

In addition to research focused on risk-based prevention strategies, the IMPACT initiative will promote access to screening and quality care across communities and advance public policy to address the burden of prostate cancer in the United States. also works for

“ACS is committed to leveraging a tripartite strategy to reverse the prostate cancer disparity and reduce prostate cancer mortality across all demographics and black male disparities by 2035. The initiative’s goals can only be achieved “through community partnerships, such as standing shoulder-to-shoulder with trusted organizations that share our vision of meaningfully addressing prostate cancer disparities,” said Knudsen. ”

CA Cancer J Clinical. Cancer Statistics, 2023. Published online January 12, 2023. full text

Sharon Wooster, MA, is an award-winning medical journalist based in Birmingham, Alabama who writes for Medscape, MDedge, and other affiliate sites. Although she currently deals with oncology, she also writes on various other medical specialties and healthcare topics.she can be reached at [email protected] Or on Twitter: @SW_MedReporter

