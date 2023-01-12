Neuroimaging still can’t find PTSD





share this

article This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License. There are still problems with neuroimaging technology that need to be solved before doctors can translate images of the brain into psychiatric disorders such as PTSD, researchers report. A few years ago, the National Institute of Mental Health invested billions of dollars to find biomarkers of brain activity that indicated the biological roots of many of the mental disorders commonly identified today by clinical assessment of astrology. started research activities. of often overlapping symptoms reported by patients. “The idea is to forget about categorizing diseases by symptoms and find the underlying biological cause,” said Ilan Harpaz-Rotem, a professor of psychiatry and psychology at Yale University and senior author of the study. I’m here. American Journal of Psychiatry. For the new study, the research team builds on previous national neuroimaging studies in which Emory and Harvard scientists linked clusters of brain activity to varying outcomes in patients arriving in U.S. emergency departments after traumatic events. I tried to reproduce the findings of Specifically, when researchers measured brain activity in patients while performing simple tasks (including tasks that examined responses to threats and rewards), they found high responsiveness to both threat and reward cues. and detected clusters of brain activity that appeared to predict more severe symptoms. Later to PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). However, when researchers at Yale University analyzed similar neuroimaging data collected from recent trauma survivors in Israel, they were unable to replicate these findings. We identified different clusters of brain activity in the brain, but found no association with future PTSD symptoms. “This is not to say that one dataset is correct and the other is wrong. Developing a reliable model that can be generalized across different studies requires many fundamental It means we have to do a lot of work,” says Ziv Ben-Zion. He is a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University School of Medicine and the corresponding author of the study. In fact, Yale researchers are now working with researchers from the original Emory Harvard study to synthesize the dataset and “search for common underlying patterns of brain activity associated with different responses to trauma.” We are,” says Ben Zion. “It took about 100 years to come up with the current classification of psychiatric disorders, but the last decade has only been exploring ways to use biomarkers to improve psychiatric diagnoses,” says Harpaz. – says Rotem. “We still have a long way to go.” sauce: Yale University

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.futurity.org/neuroimaging-ptsd-2857182-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos