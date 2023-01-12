Can six minutes of vigorous cycling put the brakes on Alzheimer’s disease?





Short-term, intense exercise may help protect the brain from age-related cognitive decline by increasing production of key proteins involved in neuroplasticity, learning and memory. New research suggests. In a small study in healthy adults, 6 minutes of high-intensity cycling significantly increased circulating levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) than prolonged light cycling or fasting. But the data don’t suggest that six minutes of high-intensity exercise “prevents dementia,” cautioned lead researcher Travis Gibbons. British Columbia Okanagan. “Like all science, this is just a small sliver of support for a potential role in the mechanism by which exercise improves brain health,” Gibbons said. Medscape medical news. Here are the findings: publish online January 11th Journal of Physiology. Target BDNF Both intermittent fasting and exercise have been previously shown to have potent neuroprotective effects. The rapid upregulation of BDNF appears to be a common mechanism link. To determine the effects of fasting and exercise on BDNF production, Gibbons et al. studied 12 healthy aerobic-fit men (n = 6) and women (n = 6) aged 20 to 40 years. Did. A study employing a repeated-measures crossover design assessed circulating BDNF levels after 20 hours of fasting, long (90 minutes) light cycling, short (6 minutes) high intensity cycling, and combined fasting and exercise. Did. Six minutes of high-intensity exercise appeared to be the most efficient way to increase BDNF. Fasting for 20 hours doubled ketone body delivery to the brain, but did not affect measures of BDNF in the peripheral circulation at rest or during exercise. Six minutes of high-intensity exercise increased all measures of circulating BDNF four to five times more than prolonged low-intensity exercise. Furthermore, increased plasma-derived BDNF correlated with a six-fold increase in circulating lactate regardless of the fed or fasted state. Lactic acid delivery? “My leading theory is that during and after strenuous exercise, lactic acid produced by muscles is transported to the brain for consumption,” says Gibbons. “High-intensity exercise is required to trigger this ‘brain substrate switch’ from glucose to lactate. Importantly, this brain substrate switch contributes to the initial process of upregulating BDNF production in the brain. has been shown to do,” he said. However, “it’s not clear if this leads to ‘prevention of dementia,'” Gibbons added. The study also suggests that increased plasma volume and platelet concentrations appear to play a role in concentrating circulating BDNF during exercise. Researchers note that BDNF and other neurotrophic-based pharmaceutical therapies show “great promise” in slowing or halting neurodegenerative processes in animals, but not in humans. Attempts to harness the protective power of BDNF in neurodegeneration have so far failed. “While it is unclear whether transient upregulation of BDNF production by strenuous exercise is an effective strategy to curb age-related cognitive decline in humans, animal models suggest that BDNF plays a major role. ,” the researchers wrote. Funding for this study was provided by the Healthcare Otago Charitable Trust. Investigators did not report any related financial relationships. J Physiol. Published online on January 11, 2023. overview Join us for more Medscape Psychiatry news Facebook When twitter.

