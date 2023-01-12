Department of Health cervical cancer screening, promotion of HPV vaccine

Jackson, Tennessee — Jackson Madison County Community Health Department joins the CDC by designating January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

The CDC encourages women to get regular cervical cancer screenings and recommends HPV vaccination for everyone, according to a news release from the health department.

“If cervical cancer is caught early, the chances of being treated are very high,” said Ashley Thompson, family planning supervisor for the Jackson-Madison County Community Health Department. The most important thing you can do to prevent it is to get regular screenings and get vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV).”

The release states that HPV, a common sexually transmitted virus, is the leading cause of cervical cancer. More than 12,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, according to the Department of Health, and although all women are at risk, it occurs most frequently in women over the age of 30.

CDC recommends two doses of the HPV vaccine for men and women ages 11-12, but unvaccinated teens and young adults should be vaccinated as soon as possible. The release says the adult can benefit from the vaccine until she is 45.

The Jackson Madison County Community Health Department offers an HPV vaccine, as well as two screening tests that can detect the presence of the virus and precancerous cells in the cervix.

Screening is easy and painless, says Thompson.

To schedule a screening or immunization appointment, call the Health Department at (731) 423-3020.

For news in the Jackson area, visit click here.