Vaginal swabs may help predict risk of premature birth Justin Padgett/Getty Images Certain metabolites in the vagina may predict whether a baby will be born prematurely. One of the leading causes of neonatal deathExamination of the vaginal microbiome during pregnancy may help health care providers identify and manage high-risk pregnancies. Tal Kolem Columbia University in New York and his colleagues evaluated 232 vaginal swab samples collected during the second trimester of pregnancy. About 75% of the samples were from identified black people, a group disproportionately affected by premature birth in the United States. Previous research has vaginal microbiome But unlike previous studies, Kolem and his colleagues identified both microbes and metabolites in each sample. Metabolites are small substances made when foods, drugs, and other chemicals break down. The team used this data to train a machine learning model to predict whether pregnancies would end prematurely, and found that specific metabolites, not microbes, had the strongest association with premature birth. Models using data on metabolites and race had a 78% chance of correctly identifying whether a sample came from a person who was born prematurely and had a terminated pregnancy, whereas microbial, race, and other clinical The model that used the data on social factors had a 59% chance. St Chance. Notably, many of the metabolites associated with premature birth were not created by microbes or humans, Korem said. “They come from outside sources,” he says. Although further analysis is required to identify the source, some of these metabolites are ethyl glucoside When EDTAexists at a specific location Cosmetics and hygienic products. “This is far from proving,” says Korem, noting that these findings are only associations, not causation. Therefore, we cannot recommend avoiding any particular product. “It’s very tentative, but we’re kind of flagging it and saying there’s something suspicious here that needs to be investigated,” he says. “The study did a really good job of over-representing underrepresented people because of its focus on recruiting black women,” she said. Christine Metz at the Feinstein Institute of Medicine in New York. But the microbiome can change due to a variety of factors, such as environmental exposure, so models can produce different results for samples taken from the same person on different days, she says. Sign up for our free Medical checkup A newsletter every Saturday with all the health and fitness news you need to know More on these topics:

