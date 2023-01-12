Statins can now be considered for people at low risk of cardiovascular disease, according to draft NICE guidance

Under the latest draft guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), more patients may be considered for statin therapy to prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The draft guidance updates existing guidance. Cardiovascular disease risk assessment and mitigationincludes a new recommendation that statins can now be considered in people who do not yet have a CVD event (also called primary prevention) and have a 10-year CVD risk score (QRISK3) of less than 10%. It is

NICE estimates that this new recommendation will result in an average of 20 fewer heart disease or stroke over the next 10 years for every 1,000 people with a QRISK3 score of 5% who take statins.

QRISK3 is an algorithm that calculates the risk of having a heart attack or stroke over the next 10 years based on clinical variables and various risk factors such as type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

NICE previously recommended that statins prescribed for the prevention of cardiovascular events should only be offered to people with QRISK3 >10%.

but, New Evidence Considered by NICE Guidelines Committee Studies on statin side effects suggest that a wider group of people could be given statins to achieve a significant reduction in overall CVD events, NICE said. Statement of January 12, 2023.

Study August 2022 was announced in lancet They found that out of 15 reports of muscle pain or weakness by people taking statins, only 1 could be attributed to this drug.

The draft guidance states that primary prevention of CVD for people with a 10-year risk of less than 10% if “the patient prefers to take statins or is concerned that the risk may be underestimated.” As such, doctors recommend considering atorvastatin 20 mg.

However, the guidelines suggest that before offering statin therapy for primary prevention, prescribers should discuss the benefits of lifestyle changes to improve management of all other modifiable CVD risk factors such as obesity and smoking. He also said he needed it.

The guidance adds that greater focus should be placed on continuing to provide statins to people at higher risk and increasing their intake in order to have the greatest impact on CVD prevention.

Paul Wright, chief cardiac pharmacist at Barts Heart Center at Barts Health NHS Trust, said the new recommendations were “great news” in terms of the wider population.

“It’s good to see that prevention of cardiovascular disease is being considered,” he said.[However] It’s also clear that this is an option, not a “must do”. “

“It’s also clear that lifestyle changes need to be considered and taken very seriously, which often have a much greater impact than the addition of statins, such as quitting smoking, lowering blood pressure, It’s about eating a healthy, balanced diet.”

But Wright said there are still “huge gaps” in treating patients at high risk for CVD.

“We already know that almost 50% of high-risk patients with >10% QRISK3 do not receive lipid therapy. However, if it occurs between 5% and 10% during screening, we can discuss considering starting QRISK3 statin therapy.”

Paul Crisp, director of NICE’s Guideline Center, said there was clear evidence that “for people with a risk of 10% or less over a decade, statins are the right choice to reduce that risk.” .

“We are not advocating for the use of statins alone. The draft guidelines state that lifestyle changes alone are not sufficient and that risks are still present only if other risk factors, such as high blood pressure, are also controlled. continue to state that they can offer some people the opportunity to use statins, if they want.

Crisp said it is the responsibility of general practitioners to explain how people can reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, including lifestyle changes, blood pressure control, diabetes avoidance and cholesterol lowering, all promoted by the draft guidance. Present options and allow the patient to make their own decisions.