Health
Sitting all day can kill you. A 5-Minute Exercise Break Can Reduce Health Risks : Schott
Esch Collection/Getty Images
Sitting in front of a computer all day and then lounging on the couch in the evening for more screen time can take a toll on your health. body of evidence A sedentary lifestyle is associated with an increased risk of death from diabetes, dementia and heart disease.
Let the alarm bells ring here. One study found that sitting for more than 12 to 13 hours a day, whether exercising or not, double the chance of dying Faster than non-seated people.
A new study found that a surprisingly small amount of activity can reduce that risk.
researcher Keith Diaz of Columbia University Medical Center and his colleagues set out to find out. Even if only slightly The amount of physical activity a person must do to offset the health risks of sitting. They recruited volunteers to come to the lab and emulate a typical work day.
“They came in and sat for eight hours,” Diaz explains. Subjects took walking breaks of varying length and frequency.
“We’ve found that walking for five minutes every half hour can offset a lot of the harm from sitting,” Diaz says.
Participants walked the treadmill at a slow pace of approximately 1.9 miles per hour. “We were really impressed with how powerful the effect was,” says Diaz. Those who exercised her five minutes every 30 minutes had about a 60% reduction in postprandial blood sugar spikes.
Say “This is amazing to me” Robert Sallis, Family Physician Kaiser Permanente and former president of the American College of Sports Medicine. It’s well known that exercise helps control blood sugar levels, but what’s new here is just how beneficial frequent, short exercise can be.
Salis said, “I’ve never seen my blood sugar go down like this without medication. He said he was impressed with the findings published in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine. . Medicine and Science in Sport and Exercise.
is more than 1 in 3 adults in the US has pre-diabetesand almost Half of adults have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both conditions increase the risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. That’s why Salis says many people can benefit from frequent small breaks.
Adults are recommended to engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. According to the CDC You can split this into smaller chunksTake short breaks, for example, 30 minutes a day, 5 times a week, or more often. “I find it easier to find short periods of time to exercise,” says Salis.
The pace of walking in this study seemed too slow to be considered “moderate intensity” for most people, Professor Loretta DiPietro, School of Public Health, Milken Institute, says there are simple ways to increase strength, including walking faster. “Add stairs,” she says. She “shakes her arms” so she can work more muscles.
Another tip: Turn on your music. Sometimes the beat prompts you to pick up the pace. Short breaks may not help you lose weight, but “it’s a great way to improve your metabolic profile,” DiPietro says. This is the key to good health.
DiPietro was not involved in the new research, but her previous research also showed: walk after dinner Helps improve blood sugar control.
She explains that the mechanisms by which exercise leads to this benefit are well understood.DiPietro says that when we contract our muscles, our bodies use GLUT4 transporter protein It rises to the surface of muscle cells and escorts glucose molecules into the cells. Physical activity therefore helps to expel glucose from the bloodstream into the muscles where it is stored and utilized. Helps bring the value down.
As employers look for ways to retain employees, DiPietro said there are clear benefits to encouraging exercise during work hours. “The human body wasn’t designed for him to sit eight hours at a time,” DiPietro says. “What employers can do is give people choices,” she says. For example, encouraging walking meetings or promoting flexibility, which has become more common since the pandemic.
Employers should be aware that short, frequent breaks have other benefits. Professor Emeritus Kathleen Jantz at the University of Iowa, which focuses on health promotion. She reviewed the results of a new NPR study, noting that study participants did not feel fatigued.
It’s a reminder that moving your body at work isn’t a waste of time, Jantz says. In fact, it can make us better workers and healthier at the same time. “It can be a win-win,” says Janz.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/01/12/1148503294/sitting-all-day-can-be-deadly-5-minute-walks-can-offset-harms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sitting all day can kill you. A 5-Minute Exercise Break Can Reduce Health Risks : Schott
- Israeli President invites Turkiyes Erdogan to visit, receives envoy
- The return of Manny Diaz is crucial to the future of Penn State Football
- Australia pulls out of Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
- Colombia – Security Council, 9240th Meeting
- Oral insulin is successfully delivered through the large intestine of mice, Show Study Results
- Jordan Langs named assistant coach
- Why you should buy a gaming laptop in 2023
- Ancient DNA Charts Native Americans Traveled to Asia Thousands of Years Ago | science
- Kenai celebrates Russian Orthodox Christmas with carols and stars
- GitHub Actions updates increase efficiency and risk of friction
- Second man charged in alleged campaign of intimidation against Manitoba’s chief justice