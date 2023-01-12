Long COVID symptoms may ease within a year: study





Long-term COVID, the persistence of a wide range of symptoms following COVID-19 infection, is still poorly understood, but Israeli researchers recently suggested that the disease could resolve relatively quickly. I have completed a study that shows that there is. of study The BMJ investigated the health status of approximately 2 million COVID-19 patients who developed mild illness after infection. These patients tested positive for COVID-19 between March 2020 and he-October 2021, and included both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. I was. Common health conditions researchers found related to COVID-19 cases included a well-documented loss of smell. breathing problems; effects on concentration and memory; Although his definition of long-term COVID is not yet universally agreed upon, researchers defined the condition as symptoms he developed four weeks after he was diagnosed positive for COVID-19. . The majority of reported health conditions, including hair loss, palpitations, chest pain, and memory impairment, recovered or returned to baseline levels within one year. “While the long-lasting covid phenomenon has been feared and debated since the pandemic began, most health consequences following a course of mild illness persist for months and return to normal within the first year. was observed,” wrote the researchers. “This nationwide dataset of mild covid-19 patients demonstrates that mild illness does not lead to severe or chronic long-term morbidity in the majority of patients, adding a small ongoing burden to health care providers. suggests,’ they continued. However, several other conditions were noted that persisted for more than a year after patients were first diagnosed with coronavirus. Losses and alterations in taste were found to be still significantly higher than in uninfected individuals. Timeline of Biden’s secret document discovery

Across age groups, researchers noted that people between the ages of 41 and 60 were found to have the most post-COVID health problems. The study also compared the health status of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. A COVID-19 vaccine was developed and deployed during the period the researchers observed. Analyzes found that vaccinated individuals had a lower risk of developing long-term respiratory distress. They found that “risks for all other long-term health outcomes were comparable between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.”

