New Markers of Brain Structure and Function May Help Identify People Who Need More Anesthesia Than Average — ScienceDaily





Neuroscientists at Trinity College Dublin have identified for the first time a brain structure that can predict an individual’s predisposition to accidental consciousness under anesthesia.

Findings just published in the journal mapping the human brain, It may help identify individuals who need more anesthetic than average. Although anesthesia has been used in clinical medicine for over 150 years, scientists do not fully understand why anesthesia affects humans in such a wide variety of ways. It is possible that one in four patients who are estimated to be unconscious during general anesthesia may actually have subjective experiences such as dreams, and in very rare cases (0.05–0.2%). ), which an individual may inadvertently become aware of during a medical procedure. The study found that response time was unaffected by moderate propofol sedation in 1 in 3 participants, thus interfering with suppression of behavioral responses, an important goal of anesthesia. The study also showed for the first time that participants who resisted anesthesia had fundamental differences in the function and structure of the frontoparietal regions of the brain compared to those who remained completely unconscious. Importantly, these brain differences were predictable before sedation. Lorina Naci, associate professor of psychology at Trinity, who led the study, said: “Detecting a person’s responsiveness to anesthesia prior to sedation has important implications for patient safety and health. Our results highlight new markers for improved monitoring of consciousness during clinical anesthesia.” Although rare, accidental awareness during surgery can be highly traumatic and lead to long-term health consequences, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and clinical depression and phobias. have a detrimental effect on “Our results suggest that individuals with greater gray mass in frontal lobe regions and stronger functional connections within the fronto-parietal brain network are less responsive than those with weaker connectivity and less gray mass in these areas. suggest that high doses of propofol may be required for This study, conducted in Ireland and Canada, examined 17 healthy individuals sedated with propofol, the most common clinical anesthetic. Participants’ response times to detect simple sounds were measured when they were awake and when they were sedated. Brain activity was also measured in her 25 participants when listening to simple stories in both states.

