Screen-printing could make wearable electronics cheaper





Newswise – VANCOUVER, WA – The glittery, sinuous structures that power wearable electronics can be created with the same technology used to print rock concert t-shirts, new research shows. The study, led by researchers at Washington State University, shows that screen printing alone can create electrodes, creating stretchable and durable circuit patterns that can be transferred to fabric and worn directly on human skin. increase. Such wearable electronics can be used for health monitoring in hospitals and at home. “We wanted to make flexible, wearable electronics in a much easier, more convenient, and less expensive way,” he says. “That’s why we turned to screen printing. It is easy and suitable for mass production.” Current commercial production of wearable electronics requires expensive processes involving cleanrooms. Some use screen printing for part of the process, but this new method relies entirely on screen printing, which benefits manufacturers and ultimately consumers. In a study published in ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces Journal, Kim and his colleagues detail the electrode screen-printing process and show how the resulting electrodes can be used for electrocardiogram monitoring (also known as ECG). They used a multi-step process of layering polymer and metallic inks to create the snake-like structure of the electrodes. The resulting thin pattern looks delicate, but the electrodes are not fragile. This study showed that they could stretch by 30% and bend up to 180 degrees. Multiple electrodes are printed on pretreated glass slides that can be easily peeled off and transferred to cloth or other materials. After printing the electrodes, the researchers transferred them onto an adhesive cloth, which volunteers applied directly to the skin. Wireless electrodes accurately recorded heart rate and respiration rate and transmitted the data to a mobile phone. While the research focused on electrocardiogram monitoring, the screen-printing process could be used to create electrodes for a variety of uses, including those that serve similar functions in smartwatches and fitness trackers, Kim said. . Kim’s lab is now working to extend this technique to print not just various electrodes, but entire electronic chips, and possibly even entire circuit boards. In addition to Kim, co-authors on this study include researchers from Georgia Tech and Pukyong National University in South Korea, as well as from WSU Vancouver. This research was supported by the National Science Foundation.

