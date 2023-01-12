Analysis Suggests Many Long-Lasting COVID Consequences Resolve in One Year

Multiple health outcomes in people who developed long-term COVID after mild acute SARS-CoV-2 infection resolved after a year were suggested by an analysis of electronic health records from Israeli medical institutions.

The risk of most outcomes appeared to decrease between early (30 to 180 days) and late (180 to 360 days) post-infection, said Barak, a computational investigator at the KI Research Institute in Kfar Malal, Israel. Mizrahi, M.D., reported. -author.

“Our analysis showed that, of all previously described symptoms and health outcomes, the risk of 13 outcomes was significantly higher in SARS-CoV-2-positive patients compared with negative controls. ’” writes Mizrahi and colleagues. BMJMore.

“Following these results in the late stage, up to 1 year post-infection, we show that the risk of many of them is reduced and comparable to that of uninfected people,” they added.

Researchers mined data from a large Israeli health maintenance organization, looking for ICD-10 codes for 70 possible health outcomes associated with long-term COVID.

Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, director of research and development for the St. Louis Health Care System, Veterans Administration, St. Louis, and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, said: , was not involved in the study.

“This study used a test-negative design, which could confuse the indications for testing, such as those who need to be tested before medical procedures, chemotherapy, dialysis, etc.,” said Al-Aly. said. MedPage Today.

“We need a more holistic interpretation,” stressed Al-Aly. “At the research level, the risk of some outcomes may decrease over time, but this does not mean the risk disappears, especially for those who have already developed chronic sequelae. That’s right, they can have symptoms of illness and problems that last a lifetime.”

Mizrahi and co-authors evaluated information on Maccabi Healthcare Services members who underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2 between March 2020 and October 2021, and identified 10,000 early-stage and late-stage patients. Hazard ratios and risk differences per person were compared.

They followed 299,885 members who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were not hospitalized with COVID-19 one month after diagnosis, tested negative, and were similar in age, sex, and time of testing. We matched 299,870 people who were and vaccination status. Most tests were done when the alpha (38.1%) or delta (37.7%) variants were cycling. In his 24.1% of participants, the original virus predominated.

The median age of participants was 25 years and 50.6% were female. About 39% were under her 18 years of age. Weight-corrected differences in propensity scores were observed between infected and uninfected groups.

The difference between infected and uninfected risk per 10,000 patients is:

Olfactory and dysgeusia (early risk difference 19.6, late risk difference 11.0)

Impaired concentration and memory (early 12.8, late 13.3)

Dyspnea (early 85.7, late 35.4)

Weak point (early 108.5, late 50.2)

Palpitations (early 22.1, late 8.3)

Those infected with SARS-CoV-2 had significantly higher hazard ratios for these outcomes. There was a significant but lower excess risk of streptococcal tonsillitis and vertigo.In children, SARS-CoV-2 infection was associated with a higher risk of conjunctivitis.

The risk of hair loss, chest pain, cough, myalgia, and respiratory disease was significantly increased only early. Overall, there were minor differences between men and women. Children had fewer outcomes and mostly resolved late in life.

Findings were consistent across SARS-CoV-2 variants. Compared with unvaccinated patients, vaccinated patients who had breakthrough infections had a lower risk of dyspnea, as were the risks of other outcomes.

Mizrahi and co-authors acknowledge that the study had some limitations. Researchers had access only to results reported in structured medical coding and not information reported in free-text format. In addition, patient-reported outcomes such as weakness, memory, concentration, dysosmia, and dysgeusia may not be as objective, uniform, or accurate as clinical diagnosis by physicians.

“Potential behavioral and environmental differences between infected and uninfected individuals cannot be ruled out, which may lead to overestimation of incidence in the infected population,” Mizrahi and colleagues said. Added. “In other words, there may be a health-seeking bias, and COVID-19 patients may be actively engaged in staying healthy, including using health services more frequently, resulting in increased reporting. , there may be increased screening for potential COVID-19-related outcomes in these patients.”

Judy George Covering MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news, brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headache, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, pain And so on. follow

Disclosure There was no specific funding for this study. Researchers reported no competing interests. Primary information BMJMore Source reference: Mizrahi B, et al. Long-term COVID outcomes 1 year after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: A national cohort study. BMJ 2023; DOI: 10.1136/bmj-2022-072529.