Murray Valley encephalitis virus detected in Victoria, one day after New South Wales





The Mildura Rural City Council is urging people to avoid mosquito bites after the Murray Valley Encephalitis virus was detected in the area. Key Point: Murray Valley encephalitis virus detected in Victoria for first time in over a decade

Health Victoria confirms positive test results in Mildura in the last 24 hours Mildura Council Initiates ‘Appropriate Mosquito Treatment’ of Detection Sites as a Precaution The Victorian Health Department confirmed a positive test yesterday. It is the first time in over a decade that a case of MVE virus has been detected in Victoria. In a statement, the council said it had begun processing the detection area. To avoid mosquito bites, take measures such as wearing loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves, using repellents that contain DEET, and installing insect screens on windows and doors. MVE can cause rare but serious neurological infections in humans, which can be fatal. There is no vaccine or effective treatment. Council member Andrew Millen told ABC Wimmera Breakfast and Rebecca Lowe that the virus was detected during a routine mosquito surveillance program. “There may be more cases [in people] When they get out there and they develop symptoms, they report to the relevant medical services,” he said. “They do the proper tests. Most of the time I think it’s not MVE, it’s a slightly reddened mozzie bite.” “We are aware of some detections and the department will release those sites and information accordingly.” The department advises anyone with symptoms of the MVE virus to seek emergency medical care. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and muscle aches, but most infected people have no symptoms. In severe cases, meningitis and encephalitis may develop. The Victorian detection came a day after NSW Health detected the virus in Menindee and said it was likely linked to the flooding that is now going down the Darling River. The Darling joins the Murray River not far from Mildura, which is just beginning to recover from flooding that peaked in mid-December. “The most prevalent was the 1974 epidemic, and I believe it was also detected in the Mildura area in 2011,” Millen said.

