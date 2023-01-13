Health
Experts Discuss New Childhood Obesity Guidelines
Amarillo, Texas (KFDA) – Children suffering from obesity are now advised to begin medication at age 12 and surgery at age 13.
Changes come after announcement by American Academy of Pediatrics new guidelines January 9th.
Childhood obesity continues to rise, says Amarillo nurse practitioner Amy Upton. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, this is the first step in trying to improve the lives of young people with weight problems, but it doesn’t solve everything.
It’s not like, “If you take this medicine or get an injection, you’ll magically lose weight and stay that way for the rest of your life.” Bad,” said Upton.
The recommended drug “Wegovy” promotes weight loss with one injection per week, accelerates metabolism and bariatric surgery.
Many health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression can be associated with obesity.
Obesity affects more than 14.4 million young people in the United States, and “young obesity is increasing every year,” Upton said.
Of the four health professionals we spoke with, they said obesity should be approached from all angles and thought of like any other medical problem.
“This needs to be addressed from the side of food addiction, how it works in the brain. What options do patients have for diet and exercise,” said Upton.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity affects nearly 20% of US children and adolescents and about 42% of adults.
Experts say many habits develop at an early age and are learned from family members.
“We learned our bad eating habits and things from our families. When we sit at the dinner table and everyone eats a lot, we find that it becomes a habit too,” Upton said. .
Health experts also say medications and surgeries may help, but may promote a healthy lifestyle as a family.
“We need to recognize when family-based decisions need to be made to have dinner ready so that they are available, too,” Upton said. “It really was like, ‘Hey, let’s see the changes. What can I do to help you? Not only do you need to understand this, but come from a family focus.’ Must be a conversation. “
Upton also recommends talking to your doctor about other tools you and your family can use.
“This gives patients and their families the ability to track calories and activity, plus try to make it all work together to benefit the patient, but also to see if it’s a good fit for that patient.” It gives us more tools than ever before,” said Upton.
Experts say that once-a-week injections and surgery can help in many ways, but they urge everyone to make lifestyle changes for the long-term effects.
“What people need to remember is that this is a tool, not a cure, so it helps curb your appetite. Maybe you can easily pass that afternoon snack.” But as far as curing the obesity problem, no,” Upton said. Get out from behind the system and go outside.
