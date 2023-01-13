A COVID-19 booster dose could significantly reduce the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in young adults

Recent research published in journals pros medicine A Booster of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccine in Protecting Vaccinated Young Adults Against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Infection During Omicron BA.1 Variant Dominance Period Dose efficacy was investigated.

Background

Breakthrough infections are on the rise due to the emergence of immune-evading Omicron subvariants and the decline in immunity caused by vaccines.When efficacy of Because the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 and the adenoviral vector vaccine Ad26.COV2.S are attenuated against novel variants, the United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) A booster dose of Of the three vaccines, given 6 months after the first vaccination with either of the two mRNA vaccines or 2 months after the first vaccination with Ad26.COV2.S.

Studies have found that booster doses are effective in preventing severe outcomes such as hospitalization and death during SARS-CoV-2 infections involving Omicron subvariants, but mild or asymptomatic booster vaccines to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection are not sufficiently effective. understood. To understand how effective booster doses are in overall prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, given that the increased prevalence of Omicron subspecies is associated with the number of mild or asymptomatic cases. is important.

About research

In the current study, researchers conducted a retrospective, cohort-based analysis of Cornell University student anonymized records obtained from the COVID-19 Surveillance Database. Participants were recruited from Cornell University’s mandatory surveillance tests administered to faculty, students, and staff as part of the reopening strategy.

Eligible participants had to be students enrolled at the university’s Ithaca campus and had received primary vaccination with one of the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved COVID-19 vaccines. Inclusion criteria also stipulated that participants must not have a positive SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the 90 days leading up to the study. In addition, they also had to provide vaccination records, including booster status.

Coding of gender and date of completion of primary vaccination was considered a confounding factor in the analysis, so students with unspecified gender or with incomplete preliminary vaccination or invalid vaccination record were excluded from the study. . The survey she conducted on December 5th.th and 31st2021 is considered the dominant period for the Omicron BA.1 variant.

The primary outcome measured was SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by a positive PCR test. The number of days for each student was calculated. This is the number of days each participant contributed to the boosted or non-boosted cohort during the study. Person-days were classified as booster or control based on whether the booster was administered at least 7 days before he. Other studies have reported that Booster his vaccine takes effect seven days after his administration.

The probability of a PCR-based SARS-CoV-2-positive diagnosis after receiving a booster dose was calculated using multivariate Poisson regression analysis. Analyzes were controlled for covariates such as gender, fraternity or sorority participation, varsity athletics participation, primary vaccination type and completion date. Participation in national team athletics, fraternity, or sorority was included to account for heterogeneous risk of infection across study groups. The date of completion of primary vaccination explained the heterogeneity in social behavior, vaccine uptake, and decline in immune response.

result

They reported that the booster dose reduced the probability of a PCR-positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis by 56% while the Omicron BA.1 variant predominated. Overall study group behavior, and temporal effects.

The observed booster dose efficacy was slightly lower than that reported in other studies for symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in adults during the same period who received the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine. Students were at higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection than students who received other COVID-19 vaccines, but the risk difference was not significant. Students who received the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine.

Students who completed primary vaccination more recently had a lower incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting reduced immunity from the vaccine. In addition, students with increased social contact through participation in national team athletics and sorority or fraternity events were at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Conclusion

Overall, the results show that a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination effectively reduced the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the vaccinated young adult population during predominance of the Omicron BA.1 variant. It shows that it has been halved. However, even mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can transmit SARS-CoV-2, so booster doses may be essential to reduce the incidence of COVID-19.