Alzheimer’s disease can be delayed by 6 minutes of high-intensity exercise.health





6 minutes high intensity exercise It may extend the lifespan of healthy brains and delay the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. A new study published in The Journal of Physiology shows that short but intense cycling may protect the brain from aging by increasing production of specialized proteins essential for brain formation, learning and memory. I am cognitive declineThis insight into exercise is part of the impetus to develop accessible, equitable and affordable non-pharmacological approaches that everyone can adopt to promote healthy aging. (Please also read: High intensity interval training or long exercise?this is the best one ) A specialized protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) promotes neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to form new connections and pathways) and neuronal survival. Animal studies have shown that increasing the availability of BDNF promotes memory formation and storage, enhances learning, and improves overall cognitive performance. Interest in BDNF for aging research has increased due to its neuroprotective properties. Lead author Travis Gibbons of the University of Otago, New Zealand, said: An approach that allows humans to naturally increase BDNF and maintain brain capacity that can be used to aid in healthy aging. They found that short but intense exercise, with or without long sessions of light exercise, was the most efficient way to increase BDNF compared to one-day fasting. , increased 4- to 5-fold (from 396 pg L-1 to 1170 pg L-1). L-1). The cause of these differences is not yet known and further research is needed to understand the mechanisms involved. . A brain substrate switch is when the brain switches from one preferred fuel source to another to ensure that the body’s energy needs are met, such as metabolizing lactate instead of glucose during exercise. The brain shift from glucose consumption to lactate initiates a pathway that leads to elevated levels of BDNF in the blood. The observed increase in BDNF during exercise may be due to an increase in the number of platelets (the smallest blood cells) that store large amounts of BDNF. The concentration of circulating platelets in the blood is more affected by exercise than by fasting, increasing by 20%. Twelve physically active participants (6 males, 6 females, ages 18 to 56 years) participated in the study. A balanced proportion of male and female participants was intended to better represent the population rather than to show gender differences. Further research is underway to delve deeper into the effects of caloric restriction and exercise to distinguish effects on BDNF from cognitive benefits. Travis Gibbons says: We believe that the combined use of fasting and exercise can optimize BDNF production in the human brain. ” Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes. Only changed the heading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/alzheimers-disease-could-be-delayed-with-six-minutes-of-high-intensity-exercise-101673602057105.html

