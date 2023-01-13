Overall Cancer Mortality Declining, U.S. Prostate Cancer Growth Rate Rising

New reports show that the incidence of cervical cancer has fallen dramatically, but that of advanced prostate cancer is rising. File photo by www.BillionPhotos.com/Shutterstock

Cancer deaths continue to decline, down 33% since 1991, saving an estimated 3.8 million lives, according to the American Cancer Society’s annual statistical report. But individual trends within its overall success story highlight efforts to find the best ways to prevent, detect and treat cancer for all Americans, the association said. I’m here.

On the positive side, between 2012 and 2019, the U.S. experienced a “surprising” 65% decline in cervical cancer incidence among women aged 20 to 24. This is a direct result of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination. Dr. William DahatChief Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

“The efforts that our children have made to get vaccinated over the past 20 years or so have actually saved lives,” Daft said, adding that the plummeting case levels were “totally the end of the HPV vaccine production cycle.” It’s been going on for a while,” he said.

chief executive officer Karen Knudsen “This is part of the first real-world evidence that HPV vaccination is likely to be effective in reducing cancer incidence, [death rates].”

Unfortunately, the incidence of advanced prostate cancer is on the rise, likely due to confusion and conflict over screening guidelines, ACS officials said.

The number of cases of prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the United States, increased 3% each year from 2014 to 2019. report found.

And men’s advanced prostate cancer diagnoses are up 5% year-over-year, “so you can’t catch these cancers early when you have a chance to cure men,” Knudsen said. Stated.

Black men are particularly affected by the rise in prostate cancer, according to the report.

“Unfortunately, black men have a 70% higher incidence of prostate cancer than white men, and the incidence of prostate cancer has increased two to four times. [death rates] Like other ethnic groups in the United States,” Knudsen said.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force, the nation’s leading authority on health screenings, recommends that men ages 55 to 69 discuss the potential benefits and harms of prostate cancer screening with their physicians before making their own decisions. doing.

American Cancer Society guidelines recommend that doctors discuss screening early in men. If you have a close relative with prostate cancer, he’s 40, at-risk men he’s 45, and nearly all other men he’s 50.

Of concern, Knudsen said, the blood-based PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test, a screening tool, could be affected by factors other than prostate cancer. For example, prostate inflammation can cause PSA to rise.

Men undergoing surgery or radiation therapy for prostate cancer can suffer lifelong side effects such as impotence and incontinence. For this reason, screening guidelines tend to be conservative.

But the science of prostate cancer detection has advanced in recent years, Dr. Dahut said.

Doctors can now put together genetic profiles that reveal an increased risk in some men. It’s more risky,” Dahut said.

Imaging tools have also been improved.

“MRI images of the prostate have dramatically changed the way we think about whether prostate cancer is likely to be present and how to actually determine how to proceed and biopsy it.” said Dahut. “And maybe there’s a way to do a relatively quick MRI. They’re actually doing it in the UK right now.”

By combining family history, genetic risk factors, and MRI results, doctors can rule out underlying prostate cancer in cases with elevated PSA levels for other reasons, Dahut said. .

Knudsen agreed.

“This is not the 1990s, when elevated PSA could trigger a premature strategy for prostatectomy,” she said. “We’ve moved well beyond that as a field.”

To address these prostate cancer trends, ACS is launching the IMPACT initiative – together to improve mortality from prostate cancer.

It aims to reverse the prostate cancer disparity among black men by 2035 and reduce overall mortality, Knudsen said.

IMPACT includes new research programs, improved education efforts, and a review of guidelines for prostate cancer screening, she explained.

“With prostate cancer still the second leading cause of cancer deaths and the shift toward more aggressive diagnoses of the disease, we can no longer afford to back down and take action. No,” said Knudsen.

The Cancer Statistics 2023 report included other good news, including a record 12% five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer.

It’s the first time since 2017 that pancreatic cancer survival has increased two years in a row. pancreatic cancer action network pointed out in the statement.

There is no standard early detection method for pancreatic cancer, which often has vague symptoms. The disease is usually diagnosed after it has already spread.

“For a challenging disease like pancreatic cancer, a one percentage point increase per year is an important and encouraging milestone that we are on the right track and that a comprehensive approach is working. .” Julie Freshman, network president and CEO. “However, 12% has the lowest 5-year survival rate of any major cancer, so it is important to fund research to find early detection strategies and better treatment options for patients with pancreatic cancer. We need to capitalize on this momentum by continuing.”

The findings were published online Thursday in CA: A Cancer Journal For Clinicalians.

