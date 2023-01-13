Health
Overall Cancer Mortality Declining, U.S. Prostate Cancer Growth Rate Rising
New reports show that the incidence of cervical cancer has fallen dramatically, but that of advanced prostate cancer is rising. File photo by www.BillionPhotos.com/Shutterstock
Cancer deaths continue to decline, down 33% since 1991, saving an estimated 3.8 million lives, according to the American Cancer Society’s annual statistical report.
But individual trends within its overall success story highlight efforts to find the best ways to prevent, detect and treat cancer for all Americans, the association said. I’m here.
On the positive side, between 2012 and 2019, the U.S. experienced a “surprising” 65% decline in cervical cancer incidence among women aged 20 to 24. This is a direct result of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination. Dr. William DahatChief Scientific Officer of the American Cancer Society (ACS).
“The efforts that our children have made to get vaccinated over the past 20 years or so have actually saved lives,” Daft said, adding that the plummeting case levels were “totally the end of the HPV vaccine production cycle.” It’s been going on for a while,” he said.
chief executive officer Karen Knudsen “This is part of the first real-world evidence that HPV vaccination is likely to be effective in reducing cancer incidence, [death rates].”
Unfortunately, the incidence of advanced prostate cancer is on the rise, likely due to confusion and conflict over screening guidelines, ACS officials said.
The number of cases of prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the United States, increased 3% each year from 2014 to 2019. report found.
And men’s advanced prostate cancer diagnoses are up 5% year-over-year, “so you can’t catch these cancers early when you have a chance to cure men,” Knudsen said. Stated.
Black men are particularly affected by the rise in prostate cancer, according to the report.
“Unfortunately, black men have a 70% higher incidence of prostate cancer than white men, and the incidence of prostate cancer has increased two to four times. [death rates] Like other ethnic groups in the United States,” Knudsen said.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force, the nation’s leading authority on health screenings, recommends that men ages 55 to 69 discuss the potential benefits and harms of prostate cancer screening with their physicians before making their own decisions. doing.
American Cancer Society guidelines recommend that doctors discuss screening early in men. If you have a close relative with prostate cancer, he’s 40, at-risk men he’s 45, and nearly all other men he’s 50.
Of concern, Knudsen said, the blood-based PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test, a screening tool, could be affected by factors other than prostate cancer. For example, prostate inflammation can cause PSA to rise.
Men undergoing surgery or radiation therapy for prostate cancer can suffer lifelong side effects such as impotence and incontinence. For this reason, screening guidelines tend to be conservative.
But the science of prostate cancer detection has advanced in recent years, Dr. Dahut said.
Doctors can now put together genetic profiles that reveal an increased risk in some men. It’s more risky,” Dahut said.
Imaging tools have also been improved.
“MRI images of the prostate have dramatically changed the way we think about whether prostate cancer is likely to be present and how to actually determine how to proceed and biopsy it.” said Dahut. “And maybe there’s a way to do a relatively quick MRI. They’re actually doing it in the UK right now.”
By combining family history, genetic risk factors, and MRI results, doctors can rule out underlying prostate cancer in cases with elevated PSA levels for other reasons, Dahut said. .
Knudsen agreed.
“This is not the 1990s, when elevated PSA could trigger a premature strategy for prostatectomy,” she said. “We’ve moved well beyond that as a field.”
To address these prostate cancer trends, ACS is launching the IMPACT initiative – together to improve mortality from prostate cancer.
It aims to reverse the prostate cancer disparity among black men by 2035 and reduce overall mortality, Knudsen said.
IMPACT includes new research programs, improved education efforts, and a review of guidelines for prostate cancer screening, she explained.
“With prostate cancer still the second leading cause of cancer deaths and the shift toward more aggressive diagnoses of the disease, we can no longer afford to back down and take action. No,” said Knudsen.
The Cancer Statistics 2023 report included other good news, including a record 12% five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer.
It’s the first time since 2017 that pancreatic cancer survival has increased two years in a row. pancreatic cancer action network pointed out in the statement.
There is no standard early detection method for pancreatic cancer, which often has vague symptoms. The disease is usually diagnosed after it has already spread.
“For a challenging disease like pancreatic cancer, a one percentage point increase per year is an important and encouraging milestone that we are on the right track and that a comprehensive approach is working. .” Julie Freshman, network president and CEO. “However, 12% has the lowest 5-year survival rate of any major cancer, so it is important to fund research to find early detection strategies and better treatment options for patients with pancreatic cancer. We need to capitalize on this momentum by continuing.”
The findings were published online Thursday in CA: A Cancer Journal For Clinicalians.
For more information
The American Cancer Society cancer facts and statistics.
Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2023/01/13/cancer-death-rates-fall/8021673552407/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Overall Cancer Mortality Declining, U.S. Prostate Cancer Growth Rate Rising
- China’s COVID cover-up is the perfect scenario for one-party rule
- Jokowi checks GBK multi-purpose stadium, budget is IDR 639 billion
- Groom’s Father Dances To Hit Bollywood Song Badtameez Dil’s Video Goes Viral
- Rent the Runway partners with Amazon Fashion in pursuit of growth
- Boris Johnson ‘partygate’: Allegations of sex at illegal lockdown parties add to former PM’s PR mess
- Dahmer victims’ mother slams Netflix series after actor won Golden GlobeThe latest family member to speak out
- Eagles’ comeback effort falls short of losing to Syracuse
- Google and Nvidia reportedly ‘expressed concerns’ to US financial regulators over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard
- Ganga Vilas cruise is an amalgamation of ancient and modern, says PM Modi as he announces it
- How COVID-19 surges caused New York nurses to strike
- Young sensation Pran Saikia releases her new song, Miss Bollywood on YouTube