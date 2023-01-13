Health
Sitting for a long time is bad for your health, let’s take a walk
Miami -Sure, you’ve heard about the dangers of sitting all day, but most jobs don’t do much about it, right?
Not so, according to a new study looking at the effects of sitting for long periods of time.
A study published Thursday in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine found that five minutes of light walking every 30 minutes could reduce the increased risk of sitting for long periods of the day. It’s helpful.
The scientific community has known for decades that sitting can increase the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer, said the study’s lead author. , said Keith Diaz, assistant professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Medical Center.
“We’ve known for probably about a decade that sitting increases the risk of most chronic diseases and increases the risk of premature death,” says the Exercise Testing Laboratory at the University’s Center for Behavioral and Cardiovascular Health. Diaz, who is also president of “We need to give[people]specific guidance on how to combat the harm of sitting, like how much fruit and vegetables they should eat and how much exercise they should do.”
Walking is as light as 1.9 miles per hour, which is slower than most people would normally walk, Diaz said. The goal is to break sitting down into little movements.
In this study, several health markers were measured for different combinations of sitting and walking time. Matthew Bmann, director of his Solutions College at Arizona State University in Health, said that although his sample size was small, the study was rigorous with strong methodologies. Buman was not involved in the study,
Scientists still don’t know exactly why sitting is so bad, but a working theory is that muscles are important in regulating things like blood sugar and cholesterol levels. When you’re sitting, your muscles contract and don’t have a chance to function optimally, says Diaz.
Does 5 minutes every 30 minutes still sound like a stretch? it was done.
Also, all participants in this study were generally healthy adults, which means that those with chronic conditions may see even greater benefits, Buman said.
Why Your Boss Should Approve It
Even with clearer guidelines, moving regularly can still seem unattainable if your office culture doesn’t encourage it.
“There are many of us who have inactive or sedentary lifestyles or who have sedentary jobs,” Diaz said. “There’s a social norm where people think you’re not working when you’re away from your desk.”
Diaz has worked to convince employers of the importance of moving during work hours, not just for personal health, but for the bottom line.
“Sitting is an occupational hazard, and healthy employees are more productive employees,” he said.
The team found that participants who stopped sitting had more than just physical health benefits. said Mr.
“If you only care about the end result in terms of work productivity, sitting at your desk and studying for eight hours might not actually be that great,” he added. .
Standing desks are popular, but they may not be the answer.
“I don’t know if there’s any solid scientific evidence that standing is better than sitting,” Diaz said. I’m worried that I might be in. I might not actually be that healthy.”
How to move more at work
What Diaz really hopes to get out of his research is that enough exercise is achievable.
If it’s not in your work culture, you don’t have to leave your desk when you move. There are other ways to exercise your muscles on a regular basis.
Box squats are easy to practice by getting up, sitting slowly, then quickly coming back up and repeating the movement over and over.
For those with limited mobility or who use a wheelchair, there are still accessible ways to distribute sitting time.
People in wheelchairs can perform stretching, side bending and twisting exercises from their chairs, she added.
Exercise doesn’t have to be a high bar, Diaz added.
“As long as you can divide your sitting time with some sort of movement break, you’ll still get some benefit,” he said.
