What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Cervical Cancer Prevention





Cervical cancer is a slow-growing disease that rarely causes symptoms in its early stages, but fortunately it is also one of the few cancers that is almost completely preventable. Because it depends on whether you can avoid it. Human papillomavirus (HPV)It can be detected in over 90% of all cervical cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the virus alone isn’t enough to cause cervical cancer – there are other factors to keep in mind.

Cervical cancer occurs when cells in the cervix (the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina) grow, multiply, spread abnormally, and damage.identification HPV type is the main cause of cervical cancerAnd while all women are at risk of cervical cancer, it occurs most frequently in women over the age of 30, says the CDC.

About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States, and Hispanic women have the highest incidence of this cancer. Meanwhile, about 4,000 women die from cervical cancer each year, according to the CDC, with black women having the highest mortality rate.

of the AMAs What doctors want their patients to know™ series provides a platform for physicians to share what they want their patients to understand about today’s healthcare headlines.

In this article, five obstetricians and gynecologists took the time to discuss what patients need to know about cervical cancer prevention. they are:

Veronica Alvarez-Galiana, MD, Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology Services of South Florida Community Health in Miami, and AMA House For the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Anthony Armstrong, MD, who practices in Toledo and is a delegate to the Ohio Medical Association.

Nariman Heshmati, M.D., has practiced at the Everett Clinic in Washington and is the Senior Regional Medical Director for Optum Washington.

Mary LaPlante, M.D.practicing in Cleveland, AMA Council on Science and Public Health.

Chemtai Mungo, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Cervical cancer is preventable Cervical cancer is preventable

“There is something called the World Health Organization’s End Cervical Cancer Agenda for immunization, which is what we call primary prevention,” Dr. Mungo said. “That is why we vaccinate girls and boys before they become sexually active so that they are protected against most types of virus when exposed to HPV.”

Get vaccinated against HPV Get vaccinated against HPV

“HPV causes more than nine out of ten cervical cancers,” said Dr. Heshmati. “When HPV vaccination More than 90% of HPV-related cancers can be prevented. ”

“There are over 100 HPV viral types,” said Dr. LaPlante. “Although this vaccine only protects against nine strains, it contains the strains that most commonly cause cervical cancer.”

“Since all girls and boys should be vaccinated against HPV and routine vaccination at 11-12 years old is generally recommended, the series can begin at age 9,” Dr. Heshmati said. says. “We recommend that anyone up to the age of 26 get her HPV vaccine.

“The benefit of getting the HPV vaccine later in life is less because many people are already exposed to HPV,” he added. or if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any of its ingredients, or if you are currently pregnant.

“We actually want to vaccinate adolescents before they have sex. ‘ said.

“I strongly encourage people to get vaccinated. the vaccine is very safe Millions of people got it,” said Dr. Mungo. “Many of the people who were first vaccinated 10 or 15 years ago when vaccines first hit the market are now young women and adults who have children, so vaccines will not prevent them from having children. Hmm.”

He added, “Some people think that vaccinating a young girl licenses her to promiscuity. The science doesn’t prove it.”

Related news What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening

Pap smear is essential for prevention Pap smear is essential for prevention

“Get a cervical cancer screening Dr. Alvarez-Galiana said: .

“People over the age of 30 are typically screened for both a Pap smear and high-risk HPV,” she added.

“The Pap smear is an excellent screening tool for cervical cancer, so it is very important to get one. Yes,” said Dr. Heshmati, adding: It can take years for normal cervical cells to become cancer, and there are often no symptoms in its early stages. “

Dr. LaPlante added, “If women are properly screened, changes can be detected and treated before cancer develops.” However, she said: intercourse.

Furthermore, “just because someone tests positive for HPV once doesn’t mean they always will,” says Dr. LaPlante. “However, it does mean that you should follow up as recommended by your doctor.

Testing timelines may vary Testing timelines may vary

“The average healthy person with an intact immune system does not need to be screened every year,” Dr. Mungo said. “Based on the tests you do, the average healthy person can actually get screened every five years.”

“Because cervical cancer is rare in women under the age of 21, we recommend that you start screening for cervical cancer at age 21 and have a cervical cancer screening every three years,” Heshmati said. says the doctor. “Once over age 30, a woman can continue her Pap smear test every 3 years, have a Pap smear test with HPV test, or have her HPV test alone and she can extend to every 5 years. ”

“If you have had an abnormal Pap test in the past, you may be taking medications that may affect your immune system, or other considerations may change how often you need a Pap test,” says Dr. LaPlante. said. “Additionally, if you have had a hysterectomy with removal of your cervix, you no longer need a Pap test if previous tests were normal.”

“Women over the age of 65 often stop screening if they have no history of abnormal cervical changes and have recently had a negative battery of Pap or HPV tests,” Dr. Heshmati said, adding that more frequent Screening required. ”

Don’t assume you’ve had a Pap smear Don’t assume you’ve had a Pap smear

“Just because doctors and other health care providers use a speculum (a device inserted into the vagina during a vaginal examination to view the cervix and take samples if necessary) “It doesn’t mean that you had a Pap smear,” said Dr. Alvarez-Galiana.

“For example, if you had a speculum in the ER, it’s almost certain that you didn’t get a Pap smear. “Patients were told the results were normal and they thought they had a Pap smear done, so they didn’t think they needed to be screened.” It is not.

understand your risk level understand your risk level

“person with uterus and cervix There is a risk of cervical cancer,” Dr. Mungo said. You are at risk of cervical cancer. “

“The most common risk is exposure to HPV, which is a sexually transmitted disease,” says Dr. Alvarez-Galiana. “Having multiple sexual partners, having a partner with multiple sexual partners, and an early age of sexual activity are associated with an increased risk of HPV exposure.

“Other factors that increase the risk of cervical cancer are having an abnormal Pap smear, smoking, a history of HIV or other immunocompromised conditions, and having a mother who has taken diethylstilbestrol. [a synthetic form of estrogen] pregnant,” she added.

Related news What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Ovarian Cancer Prevention

practice safe sex practice safe sex

“The more sexual partners you have, the more likely you are to be exposed to HPV, so you may continue to be exposed,” says Dr. Mungo. That’s because “there are multiple strains, and eventually he’s at a higher risk of staying infected with HPV.”

“Condom use with your partner is important, especially when you’re young, to prevent all sexually transmitted infections, including HPV,” says Dr. Alvarez-Galiana. “HPV can also be spread through anal and oral sex, so steps should be taken to prevent it using barrier methods.”

quit smoking quit smoking

“If you are a smoker, your immune system is weakened and unable to clear HPV,” says Dr. Mungo. “It basically has to do with suppressing the immune system and the body’s ability to eliminate infection.”

In fact, invasive cervical cancer is up to three times more frequent among women who are current or former smokers, she explained. rises with Passive smoking also increases risk, but to a lesser extent.

“Cessation of smoking is a great way to lower your risk of many diseases, including cervical cancer,” said Dr. Alvarez Galiana.

Symptoms signify advanced stages Symptoms signify advanced stages

“Screening for cervical cancer is very important because early cervical cancer may cause no symptoms,” said Dr. Heshmati. “Once cervical cancer starts to cause symptoms, it may already have started to spread.”

“The first signs of cervical cancer are often abnormal bleeding and watery vaginal discharge,” Dr. Heshmati explains. It could be more pronounced,” he said.

Additionally, “when symptoms do occur, it’s most often heavy vaginal bleeding, bleeding during periods, or bleeding after intercourse, that is, bleeding during or after sex,” Dr. Alvarez-Galiana said.

“When you have what we call precervical cancer, there is a period of about five to ten years, especially if you have a healthy immune system,” Dr. Mungo said. , when we do a Pap smear, we’re actually looking for abnormal cells with no symptoms under the microscope,” she added. “And that’s the stage where you can treat the precancer and literally eliminate the chances of this person getting cervical cancer.”

May require further testing May require further testing

“If an abnormal Pap smear is found, the next step is colposcopy, which uses a colposcope (a wheeled microscope to take a closer look at the cervix) to look for abnormal cells in the cervix. It’s a procedure,” said Dr. Alvarez. – Galiana. “A biopsy will be performed and depending on the results, a repap will be performed within a year or an excision or excisional procedure will be performed.”

“These procedures help prevent precancerous lesions from continuing to progress to cancer,” she added.

Know when to see a doctor Know when to see a doctor

“A yearly gynecological examination should begin when you are thinking about becoming sexually active or when you turn 21,” Dr. LaPlante said. If you have bleeding afterward or have a foul-smelling discharge, you should also see an OB/GYN.”

“It’s important to see your doctor whenever you have symptoms that are worrisome, such as vaginal bleeding,” says Dr. Heshmati. “And while you don’t have to get a Pap smear every year, it’s still important to see your doctor every year to discuss other preventative screenings and important aspects of your health care.”