First highly mature laboratory-grown neurons may enable transplantation therapies

Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Previous researchers have differentiated stem cells into neurons that are functionally immature and resemble embryonic or early postnatal neurons. By culturing his iPSC-derived neurons on a coating of ‘dancing molecules,’ the team at Northwestern University found that they were more functionally mature, enhanced in synaptic signaling, electrical activity, branching, and survival. I created a neuron with an improved rate.

Such neurons can be transplanted into patients with spinal cord injury or neurodegenerative disease to replace lost or damaged neurons. Also, advancing the age of human neurons may enable researchers to better study adult-onset diseases in relatively simple and cost-effective cell cultures.

Scientists led by Dr. Samuel I. Stup of Northwestern University cell stem cellin a paper titled “”An artificial extracellular matrix scaffold of mobile molecules promotes the maturation of human stem cell-derived neurons.“

The ability to generate iPSCs and promote their differentiation into neurons has provided what researchers call unprecedented access to the human central nervous system (CNS). “It has enabled the assembly of models for the investigation of neurodevelopment and neurological disease, greatly advancing our understanding of these processes,” they write. However, culturing stem cell-derived neurons in vitro remains challenging. Neurons grown in cell-autonomous systems do not mature fully, leading to reduced long-term survival. The limited maturation available with current stem cell culture techniques also reduces their potential use in neurodegeneration research.

“If you have an iPSC that could turn into a neuron, it will be a young neuron,” said Stupp, co-corresponding author of the study. “But to be useful in a therapeutic sense, it needs mature neurons. Otherwise, it’s like asking a baby to perform a function that an adult human needs. We confirmed that nanofiber-coated neurons are more mature than other methods, and mature neurons are able to establish synaptic connections, which are fundamental to neuronal function.” Professor of Engineering, Chemistry, Medicine and Biomedical Engineering, and founding director of the Simpson Quarry Bio-Nanotechnology Institute (SQI) and its affiliated research center, the Center for Regenerative Nanomedicine. Stupp is McCormick School of EngineeringWeinberg College of Arts and Sciences, and Feinberg School of Medicine.

To develop culture conditions that better reflect the nervous system microenvironment, it is important to consider the extracellular matrix (ECM). This is an ‘intercellular scaffold’ that the authors said ‘plays a pivotal role in neuronal maturation, signaling, and aging.’ For research into generating mature neurons from stem cells, the team developed a groundbreaking “Dancing Molecules, a technology introduced last year by Stupp, constitute a scaffold of supramolecular nanoscale fibrils formed by amphipathic peptide (PA) molecules. Stupp’s lab developed this material as a potential treatment for acute spinal cord injury.of previous research, Stupp discovered a way to coordinate the movement of molecules so they can find and properly engage cell receptors that are always in motion. By mimicking the movement of biomolecules, synthetic materials can communicate with cells.

A key innovation in Stupp’s research was discovering a way to control the collective motion of more than 100,000 molecules within nanofibers. The human body’s cell receptors can sometimes move as fast as milliseconds, making it difficult to hit moving targets. “Imagine a second he divides into 1,000 periods,” Stup said. “That’s how fast receptors move. These timescales are so fast that it’s hard to grasp.”

For their newly reported study, the team first differentiated human iPSCs into motor and cortical neurons and then placed them in a coating of synthetic nanofibers containing these rapidly moving dancing molecules. Researchers found that nanofibers tailored to contain the most motile molecules lead to the strongest neurons. In other words, neurons cultured with a more dynamic coating (essentially a scaffold composed of many nanofibers) were also the most mature neurons. “We observed that supramolecular scaffolds with similar nanofiber structures and chemical compositions exhibited a marked enhancement of biological activity when exhibiting stronger supramolecular motion,” the researchers reported. “Neurons cultured on matrices containing highly mobile PA molecules exhibited several features consistent with increased functional maturation.”

“The reason we think this works is that the receptors move very fast across the cell membrane, and the signaling molecules in the scaffold also move very quickly,” Stupp said. “They are likely to be in sync. If the two dancers are out of sync, the pairing will not work. The receptors are activated by signals through very specific spatial encounters.” It’s also possible that the fast-moving molecules in the receptor facilitate movement of the receptor, which clusters them together and aids in signaling.”

The researchers found that the resulting enriched neurons were not only more mature, but also displayed enhanced signaling and greater branching capacity, which are necessary for neurons to make synaptic contacts with each other. Did. The authors further state, “Beyond simple conformational changes in individual molecules, our results suggest an important role for motility in cell signaling.” Also, unlike typical stem cell-derived neurons, which tend to aggregate, these neurons do not aggregate, making maintenance less difficult. “The PA-based ECM mimetic technology described here offers biological and technical advantages compared to current approaches to culture stem cell-derived neurons in vitro,” the team wrote. “Our study demonstrates the importance of incorporating dynamically controllable functions into synthetic ECM scaffolds, which can significantly improve stem cell-based neural models.”

Further developments have shown that mature neurons are a potential treatment for spinal cord injury and neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, or multiple sclerosis. We believe that it may be transplanted to a patient.

“This is the first time that plating human iPSC-derived neurons on a synthetic matrix has been able to induce a high degree of functional maturation,” said Dr. Evangelos Kiskinis of Northwestern University. “This is important because there are many applications that require researchers to use purified neuronal populations. But that would not allow scientists to investigate what is happening in human neurons, because they would be working with a mixture of mouse and human cells.” He is an Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience at the Feinberg School of Medicine, a Robertson Investigator at the New York Stem Cell Foundation, and a principal faculty member at the Les Turner ALS Center.

Stupp and Kiskinis believe their mature neurons may provide insight into aging-related diseases and make them better candidates for testing different drug therapies in cell culture. Researchers have been able to advance human neurons to much older ages, allowing scientists to study the development of neurodegenerative diseases. “The composition of her ECM in the CNS is known to change with age and may mediate aspects of age-related neurodegeneration,” the scientist said. “Future efforts towards creating artificial coatings that mimic aged ECM may prove useful.”

As part of the study, Kiskinis and his team harvested skin cells from ALS patients and converted them into patient-specific iPSCs. They then differentiated those stem cells into motor neurons, a cell type that suffers from this neurodegenerative disease. Finally, the researchers cultivated neurons with new synthetic coating materials to further develop features of ALS. Not only did this give Kiskinis a new window into his ALS, but these “ALS neurons” could also be used to test potential treatments.

“For the first time, we were able to confirm adult-onset neurological protein aggregation in stem cell-derived ALS patient motor neurons,” said Kiskinis. “This is a breakthrough for us.

“We anticipate that the PA platform will be of great interest to the stem cell community focused on developing hiPSC-based models of neurodevelopmental, neurological and neurodegenerative diseases,” said the researchers. “The adaptability and inherent flexibility in designing PA supramolecular materials will facilitate the development of additional ECM-mimicking platforms in the future.”

Further in the future, iPSC-derived mature and enhanced neurons may be transplanted into patients with spinal cord injury or neurodegenerative disease. For example, a doctor could take skin cells from her ALS or Parkinson’s patient, transform them into her iPSCs, and culture those cells on the coating to create healthy, highly functional neurons. increase.

Transplanting healthy neurons into patients may replace damaged or missing neurons, restoring lost cognition and sensation. Also, since the original cells were obtained from the patient, the new iPSC-derived neurons are genetically matched to the patient, eliminating the possibility of rejection.

“Cell replacement therapy can be very challenging in diseases like ALS, because motor neurons transplanted into the spinal cord must project their long axons to the appropriate muscle sites in the periphery. , Parkinson’s disease may be easier to treat,” commented Kiskinis. “Either way, this technology will be transformative.”

“It is possible to take cells from a patient, convert them into stem cells, and have them differentiate into different types of cells,” Stupp said. Achieving maturation is a big problem. We were able to integrate our coating into large-scale manufacturing of patient-derived neurons for cell transplantation therapy without immune rejection.”