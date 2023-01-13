Show 1326: Think Different About Alzheimer’s





This week, a nationally syndicated radio show examines the causes of Alzheimer’s disease. For decades, one theory has dominated. This suggests that the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques found in the brains of people with dementia causes problems. Is it time to think differently about Alzheimer’s disease? Beta Amyloid and Alzheimer’s Disease: What is beta amyloid and why does it accumulate in the brain? Earlier scientists discovered it Amyloid precursor protein (APP) becomes beta-amyloid When pathogens attack the brain. But researchers responded to that information in a completely different way. Some have suggested that we should look at brain infections and how to prevent them. Drugs that reduce beta-amyloid plaques: Recently, the FDA granted accelerated approval to two different drugs that reduce beta-amyloid plaques in the brain. One is aducanumab (Aduhelm), the latest being lecanemab (this group). Although they appear to reduce the amount of plaque in the brain, researchers have not presented strong evidence that they help patients stay in nursing homes. can cause Is it time to think differently about Alzheimer’s disease? How to think differently about Alzheimer’s disease: Our guest is a medicinal chemist and a respected neurologist. He and his team are working to develop drugs that could help people prevent or overcome Alzheimer’s disease, with his greatest contribution being a different way of thinking about Alzheimer’s disease and beta-his amyloid. found a way to do it. With all the evidence accumulating, it makes no sense to dismiss beta-amyloid as irrelevant. It is not Instead, Dr. Donald Weaver suggests that the compound should be viewed as a desperate attempt by the brain in the affliction of autoimmune disease. Autoimmunity and the brain: So far, the only hypothesis is that Alzheimer’s disease is the result of the body’s attack on the brain. These include things like air pollution. infections (such as the herpes virus)), head injuries from sports, accidents, and domestic violence. Dr. Weaver distinguishes between autoimmunity associated with the adaptive immune system and autoimmunity associated with the innate immune system. There are many examples of the former, such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). There has never been a case of the innate immune system attacking and causing an autoimmune disease. We will keep an eye on future research. Fighting autoimmune diseases in the brain: Dr. Weaver and his lab hope their research will lead to diagnostics as well as treatments. He has investigated tryptophan metabolism in the brain as a precursor to dementia and beta-amyloid (Alzheimer’s disease and dementiaApril 6, 2022). If successful, this approach as a way to think differently about Alzheimer’s disease could lead to blood tests years before cognitive symptoms appear. It may be possible to develop a drug that can calm down the cytokine storm ofAlzheimer’s disease and dementia27 September 2022). Guests of the week: Donald Weaver, MD, PhD is a medicinal chemist and clinical neurologist working in the design and development of new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Dr. Weaver is a senior scientist at the He Krembil Brain Institute at the University Health Network in Toronto, Canada. He is Professor of Medicine (Neurology), Chemistry and Pharmacy at the University of Toronto and a Neurologist at the Western Hospital of Toronto. Dr. Weaver is also Chief Medical Officer of Treventis Corporation and former President of Epilepsy Canada.his website is https://www.weaverlab.ca/drweaver/ Listen to the podcast: The show’s podcast will air on Monday, January 16, 2023 after airing on January 14, 2023. You can stream shows and download podcasts for free from this site.

