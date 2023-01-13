Health
Frequent use of antibiotics shows a link to IBD
Analyzes show that for individuals over the age of 40, the risk is cumulative and peaks 1-2 years after use.
Frequent use of antibiotics may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease According to the results of a study published in , among individuals over the age of 40, IBD including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (IBD) intestine.
Findings indicate that the risk is cumulative and is maximal 1-2 years after the use of antibiotics targeting enteric infections.
Previous evidence suggests that environmental factors may contribute to the development of IBD, and one factor associated with young individuals is antibiotic use. Previously, however, it was unclear whether the association applied to older people.
The investigators used national health data from 2000 to 2018 for Danish citizens aged 10 and over who had not been diagnosed with IBD. They wanted to determine whether antibiotic administration and timing were important factors in the development of IBD, and whether they differed by antibiotic type and IBD.
More than 6.1 million people participated in the study, and 5.5 million were prescribed at least one course of antibiotics between 2000 and 2018.
During that time, there were approximately 16,881 new cases of Crohn’s disease and 36,017 new cases of diagnosed ulcerative colitis.
Overall, these agents were associated with an increased risk of IBD compared with no antibiotic use, regardless of age. However, researchers found that the older the age, the higher the risk.
People aged 10 to 40 and older were 28% more likely to be diagnosed with IBD, and those aged 40 to 60 were 48% more likely to be diagnosed. About 47% also found that it was likely.
Compared to ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease had a slightly higher risk of 40%, 62% and 51% respectively. Risk appears to be cumulative, with each subsequent course of antibiotics adding 11%, 15%, and 14% higher risk, respectively.
Those at highest risk were those prescribed 5 or more courses of antibiotics, with a 69% higher risk in individuals aged 10 to 40 years and a doubling of risk in those aged 40 to 60 years, with these People had a 95% higher risk. Over 60 years old.
The researchers also determined that timing is important, with the highest risk of IBD occurring about 1 to 2 years after antibiotic exposure, with each subsequent year associated with a lower risk. bottom.
Among patients aged 10-40 years, the risk of IBD was 40% higher after 1-2 years and 13% higher after 4-5 years of taking antibiotics. From age 40 he was 66% and 21% respectively at age 60 and 63% and 22% at age 60 respectively.
The highest risk of IBD was associated with fluoroquinolones and nitroimidazoles, broad-spectrum antibiotics commonly used to treat intestinal infections.Nitrofurantoin is the only antibiotic not associated with IBD risk at any age. It was a material type.
Additionally, narrow-spectrum penicillins were associated with IBD, but to a much lesser extent.
Investigators said the available information did not include the purpose of the drug or the number of drugs the patient took.
reference
Frequent use of antibiotics may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease in people over the age of 40. EurekAlert. News Release. January 9, 2023. Accessed 10 January 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/975780
