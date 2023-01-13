Frequent use of antibiotics shows a link to IBD

Frequent use of antibiotics may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease According to the results of a study published in , among individuals over the age of 40, IBD including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (IBD) intestine.

Findings indicate that the risk is cumulative and is maximal 1-2 years after the use of antibiotics targeting enteric infections.

Previous evidence suggests that environmental factors may contribute to the development of IBD, and one factor associated with young individuals is antibiotic use. Previously, however, it was unclear whether the association applied to older people.

The investigators used national health data from 2000 to 2018 for Danish citizens aged 10 and over who had not been diagnosed with IBD. They wanted to determine whether antibiotic administration and timing were important factors in the development of IBD, and whether they differed by antibiotic type and IBD.

More than 6.1 million people participated in the study, and 5.5 million were prescribed at least one course of antibiotics between 2000 and 2018.

During that time, there were approximately 16,881 new cases of Crohn’s disease and 36,017 new cases of diagnosed ulcerative colitis.

Overall, these agents were associated with an increased risk of IBD compared with no antibiotic use, regardless of age. However, researchers found that the older the age, the higher the risk.

People aged 10 to 40 and older were 28% more likely to be diagnosed with IBD, and those aged 40 to 60 were 48% more likely to be diagnosed. About 47% also found that it was likely.

Compared to ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease had a slightly higher risk of 40%, 62% and 51% respectively. Risk appears to be cumulative, with each subsequent course of antibiotics adding 11%, 15%, and 14% higher risk, respectively.