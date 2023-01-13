Cervical cancer deaths are on the rise among older California women: study – The Hill





Story outline Between 2009 and 2018, nearly one-fifth of California women diagnosed with cervical cancer were over the age of 65. More than 70% of these women presented with terminal illness, compared with 48% of younger women. Current CDC guidelines recommend that most women stop cancer screening at age 65. Many California women over the age of 65 are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer and die from the disease. according to it new research Conducted by researchers at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. Data from more than 12,000 patients diagnosed with the disease between 2009 and 2018 show that nearly one-fifth are over the age of 65, compared with 48% of women under the age of 65. 71% of women had terminal disease. Older women also tended to have lower late-stage 5-year relative survival rates compared with younger women, ranging from 23.2% to 36.8%. Late 5-year relative survival rates for patients younger than 65 years ranged from 41.5% to 51.5%. Despite documented disparities, CDC guidelines recommend that most women stop screening for cervical cancer. 65 years oldmay make this age group vulnerable, researchers say. America is changing faster than ever!Adding You to Changing America Facebook Also twitter A feed to keep you on top of the news. “Our findings highlight the need to better understand how current screening guidelines may be failing women over the age of 65. releaseCooley is a senior statistician at UC Davis. “We need to focus on determining past screening history and failure of follow-up care in older women. To do so, we need to use non-invasive testing approaches.” Data show that the number of late diagnoses also increased up to age 79, and women aged 80 and over had the lowest survival rate of any age group. Among women aged 65 years and older, women with comorbidities and older women were more likely to be diagnosed with end-stage disease. “Interestingly, previous studies in young women have found an increase in late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses among Hispanic/Latino and black young women,” Cooley said. added Mr. “Although we did not observe these associations in our study, we found that older Hispanic/Latino women were less likely to be diagnosed at later stages than non-Hispanic white women. got it.” Previous studies have also detailed an increase in cervical cancer. millennial women, It will reverse the historic decline in this age group. According to the CDC, both HPV testing and Pap smears help detect and prevent cervical cancer. After decades of decline, the incidence of cervical cancer has leveled off since 2012, but the incidence of invasive cervical cancer has increased in recent decades, researchers say. increase. Most cervical cancers are caused by HPV, the most common sexually transmitted disease. Although there is a vaccine against HPV, low uptake shot of COVID-19 Pandemic. Women who do not undergo recommended cervical cancer screening may also be at risk. “Scheduled screenings may also decrease as women approach age 65, making it more likely that women are not adequately screened before the upper age cutoff,” said study authors California. said Frances Maguire, a senior epidemiologist at the University of Davis.

