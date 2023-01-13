U.S. Cancer Death Rate Has Dropped 33% Since 1991, Report Says





fatalities cancer According to a new report shared by the American Cancer Society, it has declined significantly in the United States over the past 30 years. U.S. cancer death rates have fallen 33% since 1991, meaning an estimated 3.8 million fewer cancer deaths.data released Thursday CA: Cancer Journal for CliniciansMany factors are believed to be responsible for the decline, including reductions in smoking, advances in treatment, and early detection of some cancers. shows progress against multiple cancer types. Despite the pandemic, the downward trend in cancer deaths continued in 2020. This was the most recent year of data available. A further 1.5% decline was reported between 2019 and 2020, the study notes. File – A close-up view of an X-ray of a cigarette smoker’s lungs in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of the American Cancer Society via Getty Images) Significant reduction in cervical cancer associated with HPV vaccine use The researchers also highlighted an “amazing” 65% reduction in cervical cancer incidence among women aged 20 to 24 observed between 2012 and 2019. This is due to the introduction of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. “We are very pleased to see the significant reduction in cervical cancer incidence because this was the first group of women to receive the HPV vaccine, possibly foreseeing a sharp decline in other HPV-associated cancers.” ‘The American Cancer Society, the lead author of the report, said in a statement: The study authors cited “clear evidence at the population level” that vaccines can reduce cancer incidence, and the findings raise optimism about the development of additional cancer-preventive vaccines. said to encourage Related: Experimental cancer vaccine shows promising results in animal studies, NIH researchers find Increase in men diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer Despite encouraging statistics, American Cancer Society researchers also discussed a “significant call to arms” when it comes to prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the United States. After 20 years of decline, the survey results showed a 3% increase each year from 2014 to 2019. “The increasing proportion of men presenting with advanced prostate cancer, which is much more difficult to treat and often incurable, is very encouraging,” said Karen Knudsen, M.D., chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society, in a statement. It’s discouraging,” he said. “To end cancer as we know it, it is imperative for everyone to focus on the cancers where incidence and mortality trends are headed in the wrong direction,” she said. FILE – Chemo drugs are drawn on the hospital IV pole. (Photo credit: GHI/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Specifically, the incidence of prostate cancer in black men is 70% higher than in white men, and prostate cancer mortality in black men is approximately two to four times higher than in all other racial and ethnic groups. I understand. Cancer is still ‘too much of a burden’ FILE – Detail of a female cancer patient’s arm reading a book during chemotherapy on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images) Overall, it is estimated that 41 in 100 men and 39 in 100 women in the United States will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. The team said about 610,000 people in the United States are expected to die from cancer in 2023, or about 1,670 people a day. It is the second leading cause of death, surpassed only by heart disease. “Unfortunately, cancer remains too much of a burden,” said Dr. William Dahat, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society. At a press conference about research“There will be about 2 million (about 1.9 million) new cancer cases this year, and more than 600,000 deaths. This number is clearly too high.” Related: A couple battling cancer died on the same day This story was reported from Cincinnati.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox6now.com/news/us-cancer-death-rate-falls-33-percent-1991-acs-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos