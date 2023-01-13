Add this to the long list of symptoms of COVID: Stigma





January 13, 2023 – People who have been sick with COVID for a long time may have dizziness, headaches, trouble sleeping, slowed thinking and many other problems. But you can also face another problem: stigma. Most people who have had COVID for a long time find themselves facing stigma because of their condition, according to a new report from British researchers. In short, relatives and friends may not believe that you are really ill. A UK team found that more than three-quarters of study subjects experienced stigma frequently or constantly. In fact, according to this study, 95% of people who have had COVID longer have faced at least one type of stigma at least occasionally. Published in the magazine Nov. pro swan. These conclusions surprised the principal investigator of this study. Maria PantericPhD, Lecturer in Public Health, Brighton and Sussex Medical Colleges. “After years of grappling with HIV-related stigma, I am shocked to see how many people turn a blind eye or ignore the hardships experienced by people long-suffering from COVID. “It was clear from the beginning that this stigma was not only harmful to people’s dignity, but also to public health.” Even some doctors argue that the growing interest in COVID over the long term is excessive. “It’s common to experience mild fatigue and weakness for weeks after being sick, inactive, and not eating well. Marty Macari, surgeon and public policy researcher at Johns Hopkins Medical School Doctor of Medicine says: wrote in the commentary of of wall street journal. Others, including Alba Azola, M.D., Ph.D., co-director of the Johns Hopkins University post-acute COVID-19 team and an expert on long-term COVID stigma, strongly disagree. “When you put that spin on things, it just hurts people,” she says. One example is people who cannot return to work. “A lot of their families tell me they’re lazy,” says Azora. Some experts say the British study is groundbreaking.

Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie, a clinical psychologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said:She is also based in New York mental health coalitiona group of professionals working to end the stigma surrounding mental health. She recalls her first patient with long COVID. “She went through the discomfort and the pain itself, and then this crushing feeling that it wasn’t valid or real. She felt so alone in it.” says Torres Mackie. Another of her patients is working from home but has faced suspicions about her condition from her employer. “Her doctor has to write a letter every month confirming her medical condition,” Torres-Mackie says. The UK Stigma Survey had 1,166 participants, including 966 from the UK, with an average age of 48. Nearly 85% were women, and more than three-quarters had at least college education. Half of them said they had a long-standing clinical diagnosis of COVID. More than 60% of them said they were cautious about who they told about their condition, at least some of the time. And 34% of those who disclosed their diagnosis said he regretted doing so. Dr. Leonard Jason, a professor of psychology at DePaul University in Chicago, says it’s a difficult experience for anyone who has had COVID for a long time. “They seem to have been traumatized by their first experience of being sick and then traumatized again by other people’s reactions,” he says. Illnesses of unknown origin are underappreciated by the general public, Jason says. He gave the example of multiple sclerosis. Before the 1980s, people with multiple sclerosis were thought to have a mental illness, he says. “Then, in the 1980s, there were biomarkers that said, ‘Here’s the proof.'” A UK study describes three types of stigma resulting from long COVID diagnoses in people questioned. enacted stigma : A person who has been treated unfairly because of a medical condition.

internalized stigma : People were embarrassed by the condition.

expected stigma: People thought they would be treated badly because of their diagnosis.

Azola calls the medical community a big problem when it comes to dealing with the long COVID. “What I see in my patients is medical trauma,” she says. They could have symptoms that sent them to the emergency room, after which the test would come back negative. This is a panic attack,'” she says. Some people search for treatments online and even start GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for unreliable treatments. Long-term COVID patients may go through five to ten doctors before arriving for treatment by the Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 team. The clinic began for him remotely in April 2020 and in person for him in August of that year. Today, clinic staff are spending an hour with first-time long COVID patients, listening to them and helping them ease their anxiety, says Azola. The long-standing COVID phenomenon resembles the inexplicable symptoms experienced by patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, lupus, or fibromyalgia, says Jennifer Chevinsky, M.D., deputy public health officer for Riverside County, California. said. “Stigma in medicine and healthcare is nothing new,” she says. In Chicago, Jason said the federal government’s decision to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in long-term COVID research “shows that the government is helping to blame it.” Panteric says she and her colleagues continue to research. “We are interested in understanding the impact of this stigma and how to mitigate its negative impact on patients and services,” she says.

