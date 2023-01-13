The Benefits of Brain Health to Our Economy





When considering the value of good brain health in aging, it is natural to consider what that means for individuals who aspire to live their most fulfilling lives. The advantage of this is how it will affect society as a whole when the cognitive abilities of older people improve. Specifically, the positive effects of a mentally sharp workforce on the larger economy (Fig. 1). Figure 1: Six pillars of brain health and economic and social benefits. AARP creates six pillars outlining key recommendations for individuals of the World Council on Brain Health on modifiable lifestyle factors that may affect brain health as we age Did. On the right are the major benefits to communities and economies when developing individuals’ capacity to adopt and maintain these healthy lifestyle behaviors throughout their lives. © AARP, 2023 Under an exclusive license from Springer Nature America, Inc. Cognitive resilience refers to the brain’s ability to respond more adaptively to stress as we age.1,2,3The latest report from . Global Council on Brain HealthFour, an international collaborative study convened by AARP that I direct, details how individuals can influence the trajectory of cognitive aging through long-term commitment to healthy living. As previously detailed in 12 Global Council reports published since 2016, consistent exercise, stress management, brain engagement, social interaction, healthy eating and adequate sleep are all helps reduce and maintain age- and disease-related cognitive function risks. As sharp as possible throughout life. Making long-term lifestyle changes to support brain health isn’t always easy. To practice and maintain, she needs three key ingredients: knowledge, motivation, and confidence. Through a review of the current state of evidence and consensus processes, the latest Global Council report makes recommendations on how to influence people to behave in ways that benefit their brain health over their lifetimes. Critical to making these healthy habits sustainable is that supporting cognitive resilience can help employers, health systems and governments meet their respective goals, while helping our economy. It is for communities to understand that they also strengthen and strengthen society. When thinking about brain health and the economy, the most pressing concern for many is undoubtedly the rising prevalence of dementia and the associated costs.who Predict It is projected that by mid-century, the number of people with dementia worldwide could triple to 152 million. In the United States alone, the annual cost of dementia in 2020 is estimated at $305 billion, and is projected to soar to $1.5 trillion by 2050 (ref. Five). Figures like this help explain why there is a financial interest in promoting brain health in individuals. But the economic problems go beyond dementia, as a relatively small percentage of the population will be affected compared to all people living with an aging brain. Staying healthy is also an important factor for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Estimate Impaired brain health could cost the global economy as much as $8.5 trillion in lost productivity annually. Cognitive skills refer to mental traits such as self-control, emotional intelligence, creativity, and systems thinking.Ah report These cognitive skills, described by the OECD as the “brain capital” that fuels business activity and enables workers to be resilient, are vital to the modern high-tech economy. And these are exactly the kinds of brain skills that engaged older workers often bring to the table, but they are often undervalued.6. As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic downturn continue to unfold, employers in many countries are scrambling to fill vacancies.In the United States, the Bureau of Labor Statistics report As of July 2022, there were 11.2 million jobs.Over the course of the pandemic, millions of older workers Woman — Lost your job or chose to retire earlier than planned7Economists are now sorting out how many of these people are likely to return to work, and how this change in brain capital is affecting economic growth, but hiring older workers is not enough. may be a good answer. No matter what happens in the years to come, there is no question that we will have a healthy and vibrant workforce. affect prosperity Encouraging long-term brain-healthy behavior could be a strategy for building a more prosperous and inclusive economy. As a report of the Global CouncilHow to maintain healthy brain behavior“Individual choices are made in larger social and environmental contexts,” it notes, calling for a multi-faceted approach to promoting healthy lifestyles.FourThe report highlights the vast and untapped potential of society to help individuals maintain their cognitive well-being. Employers, in particular, are selfish about keeping their employees healthy and productive and filling vacancies with talented employees. Workers seek work that pays them a fair wage, gives them purpose and provides opportunities for growth. skill requirements In a world of rapid technological change. Employers can now be rewarded for creating an environment that supports a brain-healthy lifestyle. Initiatives such as fitness programs and providing access to specialists such as exercise physiologists, nutritionists and psychologists help develop a healthier and more productive workforce, demonstrating a real return on investment. is becoming One study found that for every $1 companies spent on wellness programs, he reduced overall health care costs by more than $3.8. Employer efforts should also be underpinned by broader social change that encourages healthy lifestyles and promotes cognitive well-being. This includes public health awareness campaigns, policy changes to improve access to lifelong learning, healthy diets, good medical care, built environments, and stimulating minds and bodies of all ages. may include recreational activities to keep Achieving better brain health has implications that go well beyond individual health, and the idea of ​​optimizing brain capital has implications not just today, but tomorrow and beyond. Current evidence shows that efforts to promote better brain health can help drive the engine of the modern knowledge-based economy9,TenThis is another reason to adopt policies and strategies that encourage healthy brain behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-022-00302-z The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos