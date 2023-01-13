Why people love chocolatemelt in your mouth

Share on Pinterest According to researchers, the fat content on the outside of chocolate foods stimulates our taste buds.Kemal Yildirim/Getty Images Researchers say they have a better understanding of why people love chocolate.

One reason, they say, is that the chocolate’s outer fatty layer melts in your mouth.

Their findings, they say, will help develop new types of chocolate with lower fat content.

Experts say dark chocolate is a healthier option, but you still need to watch how much you eat. Get ready for a new generation of chocolate that is healthier and more luxurious. Researchers at the University of Leeds in England say they’ve deciphered why chocolate is so appealing to so many people. they report the findings new research was announced in ACS Applied Materials and Interfacesseconds. Researchers say a lot of chocolate cravings are driven by how chocolate tends to melt in your mouth. They came to this conclusion after examining each mechanical step in the process of eating chocolate.

According to their research, the main reason humans love chocolate is the feel and texture of the outermost layer of fat that breaks down in the mouth when chewed. The satisfaction you get from eating chocolate is mostly derived from the way your tongue and salivary glands or saliva interact with the chocolate’s fat content. The researchers also concluded that the fat content deep within chocolate plays a fairly limiting role and can be reduced without affecting the feel and sensation of chocolate. Simply put, the fat content of chocolate, which first touches your taste buds, is far more important to your overall satisfaction than the fat content of the innermost layer.

For this reason, the study’s authors are now working on a new line of premium chocolates that concentrate the fat content in the outermost layer and reduce the fat content from the rest of the chocolate. Testing was conducted using premium brand solid dark chocolate on an artificial 3D tongue-like surface designed at the University of Leeds. “By understanding the physical mechanisms that occur when people eat chocolate, we believe we can develop the next generation of chocolates that offer the feel and sensation of high-fat chocolate while being healthier options.” Siavash SoltanamadiPhD, a research author and researcher at the Department of Food Science and Nutrition, Leeds, said in a press statement. “We believe that dark chocolate can be produced with a gradient layer structure that provides the desired self-satisfying experience by covering the surface of the chocolate and particles with fat without adding too much fat to the interior of the chocolate. I am,” he added.

There’s still no high-end chocolate that’s low in fat, smooth and satisfying, and healthy. However, there are healthier options when it comes to chocolate choices today. Experts say you can start by choosing darker chocolate options over milk chocolate or candy-style chocolate treats. “The benefits of chocolate are really related to the cocoa bean and the flavonoids it contains.” Christine KirkpatrickMS, RDN, nutritionist and author of “Skinny Liver,” told Healthline. flavonoid An antioxidant that helps your body function effectively. It also protects against cell damage. To reap the benefits of the natural flavonoids found in chocolate, Kirkpatrick says stick to choices boasting 70% or more cocoa content. Chocolate in this category also has the advantage of being low in sugar, adds Kirkpatrick. “This is why dark chocolate (which has a higher proportion of cocoa than milk) works best,” says Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick points to research that suggests dark chocolate can help: Julie CunninghamMOH, RDN, LDN, diabetic nutritionist and author of 30 Days to Tame Type 2 Diabetes, despite hearing so much about the health benefits of chocolate, large-scale meta-analysis A 2021 study found that the only significant health benefit from chocolate consumption was a mild reduction in triglyceride levels. Triglyceride It is a type of fat that circulates in our bloodstream and is part of our cholesterol profile. “In this analysis, chocolate consumption did not affect skin condition, blood pressure, weight, blood sugar levels, or cognitive health,” Cunningham told Healthline. “For this analysis, we used studies that included regular chocolate and dark chocolate, as well as chocolate in the form of cocoa tablets and powder, and found that dark chocolate was the most beneficial because it contained more flavonoids (antioxidants). It’s natural to be,” she said. . But “the problem isn’t really the chocolate,” she adds. ”