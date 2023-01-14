Holidays didn’t lead to feared bump in flu cases, CDC says





NEW YORK >> New US government data suggests holiday gatherings did not cause a spike in respiratory illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today reported a six-week drop in clinic visits with flu-like illnesses. Reports of respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of severe cold-like symptoms in young children and the elderly, are also declining. When flu and RSV spiked in the fall and overwhelmed pediatric emergency rooms, some doctors warned that the winter would be the flu, RSV, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)And they were worried that the holiday get-together would be a trigger. But apparently that didn’t happen. “Right now, everything is going downhill,” said CDC’s Lynette Brammer, who leads the agency’s flu tracking in the United States. Hospitalizations for RSV have decreased since November, and hospitalizations for influenza have also decreased. Of course, the situation is not uniform across the country, with some places experiencing more illnesses than others. But some doctors say the number of patients is declining. Ethan Wiener, MD, pediatric ER physician at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, NYU Langone, New York City, said: “It’s been very slow,” said Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri. Newland said he wasn’t surprised by the downward trend in flu and respiratory syncytial virus in recent weeks, but added, “The question is what will COVID do?” Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased through December, including the week after Christmas. While one set of CDC data appears to show they’re trending downward after the new year, an agency spokesperson said another count was up as of last week. Due to late reporting, it could be weeks before the CDC can be confident that hospitalizations for COVID-19 have actually started to decline, she said. . Newland said there was an increase in COVID-19 traffic at St. Louis Children’s in December. But he noted that the situation was very different from a year ago, when the then-new Omicron variant was causing the biggest spike in hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. “That was the worst,” he said. The fall RSV and influenza surge was felt most acutely at children’s medical centers. Wiener said traffic at Hassenfeld’s pediatric emergency department was 50% above his normal levels in October, November and December, “the highest volume ever” for that time of year. It says. The surge in RSV and influenza likely abated as so many members of the vulnerable population were infected, he said. It makes sense that a respiratory infection could come back during holiday travel or gatherings, but it’s not exactly clear why that didn’t happen. That said, flu season isn’t over yet. With 36 states still reporting high or very high flu activity, experts say there’s always a chance a second wave of illness is still ahead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/01/13/breaking-news/holidays-didnt-lead-to-feared-bump-in-flu-cases-cdc-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos