Health
Cancer mortality in the United States has fallen 33% since 1991. Here’s why.
- The American Cancer Society predicts over 1.9 million cancer cases and over 600,000 cancer-related deaths in 2023.
- They estimate a 1.5% drop in cancer mortality from 2019 to 2020.
- Since 1991, it has decreased by a whopping 33%.
- Researchers have found that the incidence of cervical cancer among young women has decreased significantly over the past decade, while the incidence of prostate cancer has increased.
This week, the American Cancer Society (ACS)
They estimate that cancer mortality has decreased by 33% since 1991, and that 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented between 1991 and 2020.
They estimate that from 2019 to 2020, cancer mortality declined by 1.5%, despite the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study, published January 12, incorporated data from numerous sources, including the National Cancer Institute, the North American Central Cancer Registry, the National Center for Health Statistics, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Researchers found a smaller disparity in cancer incidence between men and women.
However, they found that age remains an important factor in overall treatment outcome.
Between the ages of 20 and 49 years, cancer incidence is significantly higher in women (80%), and shifting the age group to 75 years and older results in a 50% higher rate in men.
According to the experts we spoke with health linethis report is an important snapshot of how far we’ve come in the fight against cancer.
Cancer incidence has been steadily declining in the United States since the early 1990s.
One of the greatest success stories has been the reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer.
Although available data over the past seven years have shown a significant drop in cervical cancer incidence of approximately 65%, barriers remain for Hispanic women, who experienced an increase in incidence over the same period.
A significant reduction in cervical cancer cases was reportedly born in 2006, used to protect against HPV-16 and HPV-18, two strains that cause the majority of cervical cancer cases. largely due to vaccines.
Due to the nature of the reporting process, those who were first vaccinated are already in adulthood. Still, Dr. John Diaz Baptist Health of Miami, Fla., said it was disappointed by the fact that the number of cases was still high.
“Many women diagnosed with cervical cancer either come from outside the United States and have never been screened for cervical cancer, or unfortunately live in the United States and do not have access to medical care. … This is a completely preventable cancer, and 99% of cervical cancers are linked to HPV, so I’m frustrated that we haven’t done a better job of eliminating it. ”
ACS reports repeatedly point to barriers faced by minorities when it comes to patient outcomes.
For example, women living in Puerto Rico have a 30% higher incidence of cervical cancer than Hispanic women living in the mainland United States. As a cancer center worker, Diaz says she constantly sees the lack of diversity that tends to affect her research.
“Increasing the recruitment of minority and underrepresented communities into these clinical trials is extremely important, and the best way to do this is to bring these clinical trials to urban centers like Miami. That’s where we can reliably enroll a very diverse population.”
One area of concern for experts is the rising incidence of prostate cancer.
The report shows that from 2014 to 2019, the incidence of the condition increased by 3% each year, with certain demographic groups being affected more than others.
Black men have a significantly higher risk of both developing prostate cancer and dying.
That information is important for people who: Michael Hoyt, researchers at the University of California, Irvine, examining the mental health effects of prostate cancer treatment. He says with ACS he can do more to support the number of prostate cancer patients, which has increased to 99,000.
“When you look at data such as the rise in prostate cancer, it doesn’t always translate to ‘we are losing the battle against cancer.’ However, what you might think is that it may affect the number of people who go through the experience living longer, developing prostate cancer, and perhaps managing the effects of such a disease. means that is increasing.
Hoyt notes that reports like this have a big impact on which studies, trials, and treatments get funded.
“What is this kind of data? [reports] Especially for people like me, researchers and practitioners like me, they are setting the agenda. This is very important because the dollar follows the agenda. And while that may sound very brassy tack, the dollar is also funding excellent research that, hopefully, will ultimately answer the question. It translates into practices of the kind based on “
Dr. Mona JaveriHaving transitioned from working in a lab-based environment to founding a non-profit organization called Music Beats Cancer, he believes that documents like these will shape the types of care available and how these results will translate into long timelines. I agree with one. She says she’s seen investors much prefer drugs to preventive measures.
“Most innovations and many [of it] It’s the medicine that gets funded, not the vaccine, not the prevention or the screening, it’s the medicine. Still, what really helps is… enhanced prevention and screening. So there’s a gap between what’s being developed and what’s actually helping improve those numbers. ”
Jhaveri said what is needed to improve the funding side of healthcare innovation is continued collaboration between governments, pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions to capture the data these types of reports provide. says there is.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/u-s-cancer-death-rate-has-fallen-33-since-1991-heres-why
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cancer mortality in the United States has fallen 33% since 1991. Here’s why.
- Idris Elba brings his fashion game in a bright blue suit
- Holidays didn’t lead to feared bump in flu cases, CDC says
- The World’s Most Important Tech Event – La Voce di New York
- Tennis: Serena Williams baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness months after retirement: why is she doing it now?
- Everything Happens to Super Nintendo World at Universal Hollywood
- Russia uses Chinese supertankers to ship oil to Asia
- Fallen Trump hurled insults at woman who said he raped her
- Gucci revamps itself during Milan Fashion Week | Entertainment
- KSI vs FaZe Temperrr LIVE: Check UK Start Times, Full Opening & Exclusive Free Commentary
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh, with no casualties
- Ganga Vilas embarks on maiden voyage: PM Modi says India has many things beyond imagination