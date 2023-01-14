Cancer mortality in the United States has fallen 33% since 1991. Here’s why.

The American Cancer Society predicts over 1.9 million cancer cases and over 600,000 cancer-related deaths in 2023.

They estimate a 1.5% drop in cancer mortality from 2019 to 2020.

Since 1991, it has decreased by a whopping 33%.

Researchers have found that the incidence of cervical cancer among young women has decreased significantly over the past decade, while the incidence of prostate cancer has increased. This week, the American Cancer Society (ACS) Publication of annual report on cancer statistics . They estimate that cancer mortality has decreased by 33% since 1991, and that 3.8 million cancer deaths have been prevented between 1991 and 2020. They estimate that from 2019 to 2020, cancer mortality declined by 1.5%, despite the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, published January 12, incorporated data from numerous sources, including the National Cancer Institute, the North American Central Cancer Registry, the National Center for Health Statistics, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers found a smaller disparity in cancer incidence between men and women. However, they found that age remains an important factor in overall treatment outcome. Between the ages of 20 and 49 years, cancer incidence is significantly higher in women (80%), and shifting the age group to 75 years and older results in a 50% higher rate in men. According to the experts we spoke with health linethis report is an important snapshot of how far we’ve come in the fight against cancer.

Cancer incidence has been steadily declining in the United States since the early 1990s. One of the greatest success stories has been the reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer. Although available data over the past seven years have shown a significant drop in cervical cancer incidence of approximately 65%, barriers remain for Hispanic women, who experienced an increase in incidence over the same period. A significant reduction in cervical cancer cases was reportedly born in 2006, used to protect against HPV-16 and HPV-18, two strains that cause the majority of cervical cancer cases. largely due to vaccines. Due to the nature of the reporting process, those who were first vaccinated are already in adulthood. Still, Dr. John Diaz Baptist Health of Miami, Fla., said it was disappointed by the fact that the number of cases was still high. “Many women diagnosed with cervical cancer either come from outside the United States and have never been screened for cervical cancer, or unfortunately live in the United States and do not have access to medical care. … This is a completely preventable cancer, and 99% of cervical cancers are linked to HPV, so I’m frustrated that we haven’t done a better job of eliminating it. ” ACS reports repeatedly point to barriers faced by minorities when it comes to patient outcomes. For example, women living in Puerto Rico have a 30% higher incidence of cervical cancer than Hispanic women living in the mainland United States. As a cancer center worker, Diaz says she constantly sees the lack of diversity that tends to affect her research. “Increasing the recruitment of minority and underrepresented communities into these clinical trials is extremely important, and the best way to do this is to bring these clinical trials to urban centers like Miami. That’s where we can reliably enroll a very diverse population.”

One area of ​​concern for experts is the rising incidence of prostate cancer. The report shows that from 2014 to 2019, the incidence of the condition increased by 3% each year, with certain demographic groups being affected more than others. Black men have a significantly higher risk of both developing prostate cancer and dying. That information is important for people who: Michael Hoyt, researchers at the University of California, Irvine, examining the mental health effects of prostate cancer treatment. He says with ACS he can do more to support the number of prostate cancer patients, which has increased to 99,000. “When you look at data such as the rise in prostate cancer, it doesn’t always translate to ‘we are losing the battle against cancer.’ However, what you might think is that it may affect the number of people who go through the experience living longer, developing prostate cancer, and perhaps managing the effects of such a disease. means that is increasing.