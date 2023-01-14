Researchers discover cause of epilepsy in children : The Tribune India







Year

January 13, San Diego, California Epilepsy affects 4% of the population and is one of the most common brain disorders among children. Although most seizure recurrences can be prevented with modern medicine, approximately 20% of patients do not respond to treatment. In these cases, the cause may be damaged or abnormal patches of brain tissue known as “cortical developmental malformations” (MCDs), leading to widespread neurodevelopmental disorders. Although seizures can be cured, epilepsy surgery to improve neurological outcomes is now an important part of the modern medical arsenal, and the cause of the patch remains largely unknown. The findings, published in the journal Nature Genetics, are led by researchers from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and the Rady Pediatric Genomic Medicine Institute, working with an international consortium of more than 20 children’s hospitals around the world to understand genetic causes. reports significant breakthroughs in of MCD. With parental consent, members of the Focal Cortical Dysplasia Neurogenetics Consortium investigated 283 brain resections from children with various MCD types, looking for potential genetic causes. Because the tissue is normal, scientists have focused on mutations present in a small subset of brain cells, a phenomenon called genetic body mosaicism. “This was a decade-long journey that brought together experts from around the world to recruit patients for this study,” said senior study author and professor of neuroscience at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. said Joseph Gleason, M.D., Ph.D., director of neuroscience research. at the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine. “Until recently, few hospitals were studying the genetic causes of excised brain tissue. A consortium organized a biobank to store the tissue for high-throughput mosaicism analysis.” Gleason and Previous work by his colleagues has shown that genetic somatic mosaicism in the mTOR signaling pathway plays a role, said co-first author Changuk Chung, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the Gleason lab. “However, most patients remain undiagnosed, which hinders treatment. We tested for hidden mutations, detectable only by: We worked together to solve the technical and logistical bottlenecks: the pieces fell into place., but 10 It took years.” The team used state-of-the-art somatic mosaic algorithms developed by the National Institutes of Health-sponsored Brain Somatic Mosaic Network, of which the University of California, San Diego is a member, to carry out focused genome discovery. Did. “We did our best to detect mutations in only 1% of the cells,” said co-first author Dr. Xiaoxu Yang, a postdoctoral fellow in Gleeson’s lab. “It failed at first. Solving these problems required developing new artificial intelligence methods to overcome the barriers of sensitivity and specificity.” We identified 69 different genes with cellular mutations, most of which had never been previously reported in MCD. “These mutations disrupt cell function and need to be ablated, so we can draw parallels with the cancer field,” said co-first author Chung. “However, unlike cancer cells, brain cells rarely divide, so these cells malfunction by stimulating epileptic seizures.” Gleeson said scientists had found that genes converge on calcium signaling, gene expression, and synaptic function, and when the mutations were introduced into a mouse model, they were more likely to affect patients. We noted that similar abnormalities to those seen were observed. I’m here. “The MCD gene in the patient’s brain has been demonstrated to play an important role in cortical development,” said Gleeson. “These findings may lead to new molecular classifications of MCD and ultimately to personalized treatments for epilepsy.” ()

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/health/researchers-find-cause-of-epilepsy-in-children-470113 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos