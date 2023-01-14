Health
Isolation may be a risk factor for dementia, but technology can help
Two new studies add to the evidence that social isolation is a substantial risk factor for dementia in community-dwelling older adults, a new study shows.
The study also reveals that technology is an effective way to intervene.
Overall, these studies have not established a direct causal relationship between dementia and dementia. social isolation, defined as lack of social contact and regular interactions with people. However, according to the researchers, the study supports the observation that such isolation increases the risk of dementia, suggesting relatively simple efforts to increase social support for older people (such as text messages and emails). ) may mitigate that risk.
According to the National Institute on Aging, it is estimated that 1 in 4 people over the age of 65 in the United States experience social isolation.
“social connection Thomas Cudjoe, assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and senior author of both new studies, said:
First study published in Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyused data collected in a group of 5,022 Medicare beneficiaries for a long-term study known as the National Health and Aging Trends, which began in 2011. All participants were 65 years of age or older and , 2 hours per year, – Personal interview to assess cognitive function, health status, and overall well-being.
At the initial interview, 23% of the 5,022 participants were socially isolated and showed no signs of dementia. However, by the end of this nine-year study, he had developed dementia in 21% of the total sample of participants. The researchers concluded that socially isolated older adults had a 27% higher risk of developing dementia over nine years compared to non-socially isolated older adults.
“Socially isolated older adults have smaller social networks, live alone, have limited participation in social activities,” says Alison Huang, a senior research fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “One possible explanation, she said, is that less interaction with other people also decreases cognitive engagement, which may increase the risk of dementia.”
Interventions are possible to reduce that risk, according to the results of a second study published in . Journal of the American Geriatrics SocietySpecifically, researchers found that the use of communication technologies such as telephone and email lowered the risk of social isolation.
Researchers in a second study, using data from participants in the same National Health and Aging Trends study, found that more than 70% of people over the age of 65 who were not socially isolated at the time of their first appointment had a mobile phone. I found myself using phones and computers. I also used email and text messages regularly to initiate and reply to others.
Over the four-year study period of this second study, older adults with access to such technology were consistently shown to have a 31% lower risk of social isolation than other cohorts.
Mfon Umoh, a postdoctoral fellow in geriatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said: “This study shows that access to and use of simple technology is a key factor in protecting older adults from social isolation associated with significant health risks. It is reassuring because it means that it could be.”
Social isolation has received a lot of attention over the past decade. COVID-19 Pandemicbut more work needs to be done to identify at-risk populations and create tools for providers and caregivers to minimize risk, researchers say. Future research should focus on increased risk based on biological sex, physical limitations, race and income level.
Research funding was provided by the Caryl & George Bernstein Human Aging Project, Johns Hopkins Center for Innovative Medicine, Center for Promotion of Translational Sciences, National Institute on Aging, Secunda Family Foundation, and Patient-Centered Geriatric Care. National Institute on the Health and Health Disparities of Adults with Multiple Chronic Conditions, and Minorities.
The authors have no conflicts of interest to report.
sauce: Johns Hopkins University
