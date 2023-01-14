Wrong manicure leads to cancer diagnosis





January 13, 2023 — A woman in California has developed skin cancer after getting a cut during a manicure. Now, she and her doctor are sharing her ordeal as a lesson that her speed and persistence in seeking treatment is the key to making her type of cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, completely curable. spreading the word. “She cut me, but the cut wasn’t a normal cuticle cut. She hurt me deeply and it was one of the first times it happened to me,” says Grace, 50. Garcia said. TODAY.comrecalls the November 2021 incident. Garcia, who has had her nails done regularly for 20 years, happened to go to a different salon because she couldn’t get an appointment during the busy time before Thanksgiving. She doesn’t remember if the technician opened the package indicating an unused tool. She applied antibiotic ointment to the cut, but it didn’t heal after several days. Eventually, the skin closed and a dark bump formed. She went to her doctor, but it was on her ring finger and didn’t seem to have anything to do with her writing, and her doctor told her to keep an eye on it. Five months after the cut occurred, she mentioned it at her gynecological appointment and was referred to a dermatologist. She got a wart. She went back to her primary care doctor and then another dermatologist. The spot was biopsied. Squamous cell carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. There are many possible causes, but the cause in Garcia’s case was very common and very rare. human papillomavirus, or HPV. HPV is a virus that infects millions of people each year, but it is not the typical cause of skin cancer. “It’s very rare, for several reasons. Generally speaking, strains that cause cancer in terms of HPV tend to be more sexually transmitted,” says dermatologist Teo Soleymani, MD, of TODAY. com. was able to infect her skin.

Soleymani said Garcia’s tenacity in trying to get answers likely prevented him from losing a finger. “Your outcome will be entirely determined by how quickly you discover them, and very often you will be completely cured,” he said. Not only that, but he probably saved his finger from being amputated.”

