SARS-CoV-2 infection augments species- and age-specific predispositions in cotton rats





WHO Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard, https://covid19.who.int/ de Wit, E. et al. SARS and MERS: Recent insights into emerging coronaviruses. Nat Rev Microbiol. 14, 523–534 (2016). Song, Z. et al. From SARS to MERS, thrusting coronaviruses into the spotlight. Viruses 11, 59 (2019). Johns Hopkins Unuversity. Coronavirus Resource Center. Mortality analyses. https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality Accessed July 214, 2022. Grasselli, G. et al. Baseline characteristics and outcomes of 1591 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 admitted to ICUs of the Lombardy region. Italy. JAMA. 323, 1574–1581 (2020). Guan, W. J. et al. Clinical characteristics of coronavirus disease 2019 in China. N. Engl. J. Med. 382, 1708–1720 (2020). Xu, X. W. et al. Clinical findings in a group of patients infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) outside of Wuhan, China: retrospective case series. BMJ 368, m606 (2020). Wu, Z. & McGoogan, J. M. Characteristics of and important lessons from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in China: Summary of a report of 72314 cases from the Chinese center for disease control and prevention. JAMA 323, 1239–1242 (2020). Huang, C. et al. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan China. Lancet 395, 497–506 (2020). Richardson, S. et al. Presenting characteristics, comorbidities, and outcomes among 5700 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the New York city area. JAMA 323, 2052–2059 (2020). Zheng, J. SARS-CoV-2: An emerging coronavirus that causes a global threat. Int. J. Biol. Sci. 16, 1678–1685 (2020). Gold, J. A. W. et al. Characteristics and clinical outcomes of adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19—Georgia, March 2020. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 69(18), 545–550 (2020). Maggi, E., Canonica, G. W. & Moretta, L. COVID-19: Unanswered questions on immune response and pathogenesis. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 146(1), 18–22 (2020). Pandey, K. et al. Animal models for SARS-CoV-2 research: A comprehensive literature review. Transbound. Emerg. Dis. 68(4), 1868–1885 (2021). Shou, S. et al. Animal Models for COVID-19: Hamsters, mouse, ferret, mink, tree shrew, and non-human primates. Front. Microbiol. 12, 626553 (2021). Boukhvalova, M. S., Prince, G. A. & Blanco, J. C. G. The cotton rat model of respiratory viral infections. Biologicals 37(3), 152–159 (2009). Ottolini, M. G. et al. A cotton rat model of human parainfluenza 3 laryngotracheitis: Virus growth, pathology, and therapy. J. Infect. Dis. 186, 1713–1717 (2002). Patel, M. C. et al. Enterovirus D-68 infection, prophylaxis, and vaccination in a novel permissive animal model, the cotton rat (Sigmodon hispidus). PLoS ONE 11, e0166336 (2016). Blanco, J. C. et al. Prophylactic antibody treatment and intramuscular immunization reduce infectious human Rhinovirus 16 load in the lower respiratory tract of challenged cotton rats. Trials Vaccinol. 3, 52–60 (2014). Rodriguez, W. J. et al. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immune globulin intravenous therapy for RSV lower respiratory tract infection in infants and young children at high risk for severe RSV infections: Respiratory syncytial virus immune globulin study group. Pediatrics 99, 454–461 (1997). Porter, D. D. et al. Pathogenesis of human parainfluenza virus 3 infection in two species of cotton rats: Sigmodon hispidus develops bronchiolitis, while Sigmodon fulviventer develops interstitial pneumonia. J. Virol. 65, 103–111 (1991). Strickland, B. A. et al. Microbial community structure and composition is associated with host species and sex in Sigmodon sp. cotton rats. Anim Microbiome 3, 29 (2021). Strickland, B. A. et al. Species-specific transcriptomic changes upon respiratory syncytial virus infection in cotton rats. Sci. Rep. 12(1), 16579 (2022). Wyllie, A. L. Saliva as a gold-standard sample for SARS-CoV-2 detection. Lancet Respir. Med. 9(6), 562–564 (2021). Huang, N. et al. SARS-CoV-2 infection of the oral cavity and saliva. Nat. Med. 27(5), 892–903 (2021). Muñoz-Fontela, C. et al. Animal models for COVID-19. Nature 586(7830), 509–515 (2020). Pandey, K. et al. Animal models for SARS-CoV-2 research: A comprehensive literature review. Transbound. Emerg Dis. 68(4), 1868–1885 (2021). Killingley, B. et al. Safety, tolerability and viral kinetics during SARS-CoV-2 human challenge in young adults. Nat. Med. 28(5), 1031–1041 (2021). Watts, D. M. et al. Evaluation of cotton rats as a model for severe acute respiratory syndrome. Vector Borne Zoonotic Dis. 8(3), 339–344 (2008). van Doremalen, N. et al. ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine prevents SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia in rhesus macaques. Nature 586(7830), 578–582 (2020). Vogel, A. B. et al. BNT162b vaccines protect rhesus macaques from SARS-CoV-2. Nature 592(7853), 283–289 (2021). Bleier, B. S., Ramanathan, M. Jr. & Lane, A. P. COVID-19 vaccines may not prevent nasal SARS-CoV-2 infection and asymptomatic transmission. Otolaryngol. Head Neck Surg. 164(2), 305–307 (2021). López-Pintor, R. M. et al. Xerostomia, hyposalivation, and salivary flow in diabetes patients. J. Diabetes Res. 2016, 4372852 (2016). Singh, D. K. et al. Responses to acute infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the lungs of rhesus macaques, baboons and marmosets. Nat. Microbiol. 6(1), 73–86 (2021). Dinnon, K. H. 3rd. et al. A mouse-adapted model of SARS-CoV-2 to test COVID-19 countermeasures. Nature 586, 560–566 (2020). Curtis, S. J. et al. Age-dependent replication of respiratory syncytial virus in the cotton rat. Exp. Biol. Med. (Maywood) 227(9), 799–802 (2002). Boukhvalova, M. S. et al. Age-related differences in pulmonary cytokine response to respiratory syncytial virus infection: Modulation by anti-inflammatory and antiviral treatment. J. Infect. Dis. 195(4), 511–518 (2007). Guichelaar, T. et al. Impaired immune response to vaccination against infection with human respiratory syncytial virus at advanced age. J. Virol. 88(17), 9744–9750 (2014). Boukhvalova, M. S. et al. Effect of aging on immunogenicity and efficacy of inactivated influenza vaccines in cotton rats Sigmodon hispidus. Hum. Vaccin Immunother. 17(1), 133–145 (2021). Al-Samkari, H. et al. COVID-19 and coagulation: Bleeding and thrombotic manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Blood 136(4), 489–500 (2020). Borczuk, A. C. et al. COVID-19 pulmonary pathology: A multi-institutional autopsy cohort from Italy and New York city. Mod. Pathol. 33(11), 2156–2168 (2020). Ottestad, W. & Søvik, S. COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure: What can we learn from aviation medicine?. Br. J. Anaesth. 125(3), e280–e281 (2020). Tobin, M. J., Laghi, F. & Jubran, A. Why COVID-19 silent hypoxemia is baffling to physicians. Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med. 202(3), 356–360 (2020). Gattinoni, L. et al. COVID-19 Pneumonia: Different respiratory treatments for different phenotypes?. Intensive Care Med. 46(6), 1099–1102 (2020). Reva, I. et al. Erythrocytes as a target of SARS-CoV-2 in pathogenesis of COVID-19. Arch. Euromedica. 10(3), 5–11 (2020). Malkmohammad, E. M. M. et al. Silent hypoxia: Higher NO in red blood cells of COVID-19 patients. BMC Pulm. Med. 20, 269 (2020). Yáñez, A., Helen, S., Goodridge, H. S., Daniel Gozalbo, D. & Gil, M. L. TLRs control hematopoiesis during infection. Eur. J. Immunol. 43(10), 2526–2533 (2013). Zheng, M. et al. TLR2 senses the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein to produce inflammatory cytokines. Nat. Immunol. 22, 829–838 (2021). Harris, C. K. et al. Bone marrow and peripheral blood findings in patients infected by SARS-CoV-2. Am. J. Clin. Pathol. 155(5), 627–637 (2021). Purohit, A. et al. Evaluation of bone marrow findings of COVID-19 by minimally invasive autopsies: A single tertiary care centre experience from India. Indian J. Hematol. Blood Transfus. 38(2), 416–421 (2022). Lindhe, J. et al. Bone tissue in different parts of the edentulous maxilla and mandible. Clin. Oral Implant. Res. 24(4), 372–327 (2013). Murrell, W. et al. Multipotent stem cells from adult olfactory mucosa. Dev. Dyn. 233(2), 496–515 (2005). Lefrançais, E. et al. The lung is a site of platelet biogenesis and a reservoir for haematopoietic progenitors. Nature 544(7648), 105–109 (2017). Borges, I. et al. Lung as a Niche for hematopoietic progenitors. Stem Cell Rev. 13(5), 567–574 (2017). Paulsen, F. P. et al. Loss of tear duct-associated lymphoid tissue in association with the scarring of symptomatic dacryostenosis. Ophthalmology 110(1), 85–92 (2003). Knop, E. & Knop, N. Lacrimal drainage-associated lymphoid tissue (LDALT): A part of the human mucosal immune system. Investig. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 42(3), 566–574 (2001). Ali, M. J. et al. Derangements of lacrimal drainage-associated lymphoid tissue (LDALT) in human chronic dacryocystitis. Ocul. Immunol. Inflamm. 21(6), 417–423 (2013). Wu, P. et al. Characteristics of ocular findings of patients with Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Hubei province China. JAMA Ophthalmol. 138, 575–578 (2020). Chen, L. et al. Ocular manifestations of a hospitalised patient with confirmed 2019 novel coronavirus disease. Br. J. Ophthalmol. 104, 748–751 (2020). Li, S. et al. Association of ocular surface diseases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in six districts of China: An observational cohort study. Front. Immunol. 12, 695428 (2021). Christensen, K. et al. Ageing populations: The challenges ahead. Lancet 374(9696), 1196–1208 (2009). Yazdanpanah, N. & Rezaei, N. Autoimmune complications of COVID-19. J. Med. Virol. 94(1), 54–62 (2022). Youssry, I. et al. The cause-effect dilemma of hematologic changes in COVID-19: One year after the start of the pandemic. Hematol. Rep. 14(2), 95–102 (2022). Péterfi, A. et al. Comorbidities and increased mortality of COVID-19 among the elderly: A systematic review. Physiol. Int. May 16 (2022). Stadlbauer, D. et al. SARS-CoV-2 seroconversion in humans: A detailed protocol for a serological assay, antigen production, and test setup. Curr. Protoc. Microbiol. 57(1), e100 (2020). Vogel, S. N. et al. Evidence for interplay between the renin–angiotensin system (RAS) and toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) signaling pathways in the induction of virus-induced acute lung injury (ALI). J. Interferon Cytokine Res. 42(12), 618–623 (2022). Boukhvalova, M. S., Yim, K. C., Prince, G. A. & Blanco, J. C. Methods for monitoring dynamics of pulmonary RSV replication by viral culture and by real-time reverse transcription–PCR in vivo: Detection of abortive viral replication. Curr. Protoc. Cell Biol. 46, 26–6 (2010). Prince, G. A. et al. Vaccine-enhanced respiratory syncytial virus disease in cotton rats following immunization with Lot 100 or a newly prepared reference vaccine. J. Gen. Virol. 82, 2881–2888 (2021). Nishihira, K. et al. Presence of older thrombus in patients with late and very late drug-eluting stent thrombosis. J. Cardiol. 59(1), 57–63 (2012). Ghio, A. J. & Roggli, V. L. Perls’ Prussian blue stains of lung tissue, Bronchoalveolar lavage, and sputum. J. Environ. Pathol. Toxicol. Oncol. 40(1), 1–15 (2021). Young, J. T. Histopathologic examination of the rat nasal cavity. Fundam. Appl. Toxicol. 1(4), 309–312 (1981).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-27328-y

