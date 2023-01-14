Remember the holiday flu flare-up fear? It didn’t happen, CDC says

Prior to the holiday, there were fears in certain medical circles. holiday gathering It will trigger a dangerous surge in respiratory illnesses among millions of families across America.

New US government data now suggests that was not the case.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported visits to doctors’ offices. sickness like flu Falling for 6 consecutive weeks.

“Seasonal flu activity continues but is declining in most regions,” the CDC wrote on its website.

The CDC also notes reports of RSV, a common cause of cold-like symptoms that can be serious. infant Older people are depressed too.

When flu and RSV cases spiked in the fall and overwhelmed pediatric emergency rooms, some doctors feared winter was on its way. so-called triple demic of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19

They were worried that the holiday gathering would be a trigger. But that apparently didn’t happen.

Hospitalizations for RSV have decreased since November, and hospitalizations for influenza have also decreased.

CDC’s Lynette Brammer said, “Right now, everything continues to decline.

According to the Associated Press, she leads government agency tracking of influenza in the United States.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital Saturday morning that “there has been an immunization suspension” recently for a variety of reasons, including the recent “intense lockdown” in Australia. agreed with

That doesn’t mean some people didn’t get sick. many families After the group’s gathering, at least one or more members reported that they had something on their minds while on vacation.

The situation is not uniform across the country, with some areas experiencing more illnesses than others, according to the Associated Press.

But some doctors say the number of patients is declining.

“It’s been pretty easy,” says Ethan Wiener, Ph.D., pediatric ER physician at New York University Langone’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital. in new york citytold AP.

A doctor said COVID-19 traffic increased among children in St. Louis in December. But the situation was not what he was a year ago, he said.

Dr. Jason Nuland, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician, St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri, It also “slowed down tremendously,” he told the outlet.

Newland said he wasn’t surprised by the downward trend in flu and respiratory syncytial virus in recent weeks, but added, “The question is what was COVID going to do?”

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased through December, including the week after Christmas, according to the CDC.

While one set of CDC data appears to show they’re trending downward after the new year, an agency spokesperson said another count was up as of last week. It was pointed out that the

Due to late reporting, it could be weeks before the CDC can confirm that hospitalizations for COVID-19 have actually started to decline, Newland told the AP.

But he noted that it was a stark contrast to a year ago, when the then-new Omicron variant caused the country’s largest surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“That was the worst,” he said.

Last week, Dr. Siegel also spoke to Fox News Digital, a relatively new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 “It’s the most contagious subvariant to date.”

“Not only does it bind well to cells, but it’s also the most immune-evading,” he said. Siegel is a professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

The CDC recently lowered its estimate of the distribution of XBB.1.5 in the US.

A variant called “Kraken” by some has also spread around the world.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Lead at the World Health Organization, said XBB.1.5 is “the most infectious subvariant ever detected,” reports WebMD.

While this subvariant continues to spread at a faster pace than other versions of COVID-19, the CDC recently lowered its estimates of the distribution of XBB.1.5 in the US.

The fall RSV and influenza surge was felt most acutely at children’s medical centers.

Wiener said traffic in Hassenfeld’s pediatric emergency department was 50% above normal levels in October, November and December, according to the Associated Press.

“It kind of burned out,” he said, with the RSV and flu surge probably waning because so many members of the vulnerable population were infected.

It makes sense that respiratory infections could come back during vacation trips and gatherings, but it’s not clear why that didn’t happen.

However, the AP noted that flu season isn’t over yet.

Thirty-six states still report high or very high influenza activity.

Experts say there’s always the chance that a second wave of the disease will continue.

Dr. Siegel said “I think the worst is over” regarding the flu in the United States, but said flu season usually peaks in January.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone “6 months and older” get the flu vaccine.

“The annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the flu. Vaccination helps prevent infection and can also prevent serious consequences for people who get sick with the flu despite being vaccinated.” You can,” the CDC said on its website.

