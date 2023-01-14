Study Shows Gut Bacteria Affect Brain Health





This figure represents a three-dimensional (3D) computer-generated image of a group of Gram-positive Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. — Unsplash Tens of billions of microbes normally present in our bodies intestineor the so-called gut microbiome, has a profound effect on how our bodies, including our brains, work, according to ever-growing data. Among other things, members of this microbial community help us digest food, It produces vitamins, stops the formation of dangerous bacteria and controls the immune system. According to researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, recent studies have revealed that the gut microbiome also has a significant impact on brain health. Studies in mice have shown that gut bacteria influence the behavior of immune cells throughout the body, including immune cells in the brain that can damage brain tissue and exacerbate neurodegeneration in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. It has been discovered that in part by producing substances such as short-chain fats. acid. A study published in the journal Jan. 13 chemistrysuggest that modifying the intestinal flora may prevent or treat neurodegeneration. There is increasing evidence that the gut microbiota of people with Alzheimer’s disease may differ from those of healthy people. It is unknown how biome changes affect disease progression. To see if the gut microbiome may have a causative role, the researchers examined the gut of mice prone to brain damage and cognitive deficits similar to those seen in Alzheimer’s disease. Changed microflora. Mice have been genetically engineered to exhibit a mutated form of the tau protein found in the human brain that accumulates and damages neurons by the time mice are nine months old. They also had a mutation in the human APOE gene, a significant genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Four times as many people get the disease. These genetically modified mice, when maintained from birth in a sterile environment, do not develop a gut microbiota, and at 40 weeks of age, the brain shows much less damage than mice with normal mouse microbiota. I got “This study may provide important insights into how the microbiome influences tau-mediated neurodegeneration, suggesting that therapeutics that alter the gut microbiome may contribute to the development or progression of neurodegenerative diseases.” “It suggests that it may have an impact,” said Linda McGavern, Ph.D., program director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), which provided some of the research funding. The results point to new strategies for treating and preventing neurodegenerative diseases, including altering the gut microbiota using antibiotics, probiotics, special diets, or other strategies. .

