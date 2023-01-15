



Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may help prevent Alzheimer’s diseasea new study suggested. discovered by researchers at the University of East Anglia That HRThelps control menopausal symptomsis associated with better memory, cognitive function, and larger brain volume later in life in women with a gene called APOE4. About a quarter of British women are believed to carry the APOE4 gene, and Alzheimer’s disease is more in women than in men. Previous studies have found APOE4 to be an important risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s disease, but inheriting the gene does not guarantee that someone will develop Alzheimer’s disease. In this latest study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, the team found that HRT was most effective when given. perimenopauseWhere Symptoms pile up Months or years before your period actually stops. Alzheimer’s disease is most common in people over the age of 65. risk of Alzheimer’s disease Other types of dementia increase with age and are estimated to affect 1 in 14 people over the age of 65 and 1 in 6 people over the age of 80. Hope amid HRT supply issues Access to HRT has become more prominent in the past year next supply problem. the government appointed an emperor tackle the shortage after thousands of women had trouble accessing main drug. HRT prescriptions in the UK have doubled over the past five years to over 500,000 a month, according to NHS figures released last year. In this latest study, experts studied data from 1,178 women participating in the European Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention Initiative. The project involved 10 countries and tracked the brains of 1,906 people aged 50 and over who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Professor Anne-Marie Minihane of UEA’s Norwich Medical School led the study, along with Professor Craig Ritchie of the University of Edinburgh. They looked at the results of cognitive tests and brain volumes recorded by MRI scans. The results showed that APOE4 carriers who also used HRT had higher cognitive performance and larger brain volumes than non-HRT users and non-APOE4 carriers.

